All set for Maroween, one of the Costa del Sol’s most terrifying nights

Eugenio Cabezas Maro Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 10:37

The tiny coastal village of Maro on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is ready for its annual Maroween event when all the residents decorate the streets for Halloween. The event celebrates not just the most terrifying night of the year but also foods traditionally linked with the time of year; sweet potatoes and chestnuts.

Throughout the afternoon and evening of October 31 activities will take place with musical performances by the Electroduendes and DJ Toulalán, tastings of sweet potatoes and chestnuts, a craft workshop, a flea market on Calle Real, the children's Halloween show, the street parade, a passage of terror, trick or treat and prizes for the best costumes for children and adults.

A special bus service will run between Nerja and Maro from 5pm to 2am. For further information visit: www.nerja.es