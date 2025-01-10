The sounds of winter attract birders and nature-lovers to the heart of Malaga province

The cranes can be seen and very much heard around the lake in winter.

The cold weather is making its presence felt in the great wetland of Malaga province. The Laguna de Fuente de Piedra nature reserve is facing its coldest weeks of the winter season, but it is doing so with an exceptional soundtrack. For many weeks now cranes have been seen over the thin sheet of saline water, with their peculiar trumpeting call. It is the soundtrack to winter in this part of Malaga province, the heart of Andalucía.

The curious noise emitted by these migratory birds adds natural music to these winter days. The cranes, which arrived more than a month ago from Scandinavia and other parts of northern Europe where temperatures are much more extreme, do not go unnoticed as they fly in large flocks, perfectly aligned.

The shallow lake at Fuente de Piedra and even other important wetlands in the area such as La Ratosa or those around Campillos, serve as roosting sites for them. Then they feed on the surrounding farmland. They are particularly fond of the first tender shoots of cereals and leguminous plants (especially broad beans).

This causes many setbacks for farmers in the area, although they are eligible for certain subsidies to compensate for the losses caused by this feeding habit of one of the most unique birds in Europe. The birds do not only feed on the farmlands surrounding Fuente de Piedra, they also head out during the day to feed in the fields of nearby municipalities such as Sierra de Yeguas, Humilladero, Mollina, Alameda and even close to the historic town of Antequera.

In the evening, when they return to the lake, only their silhouettes can be glimpsed. However, this bird makes its presence felt with the curious sound it can make with its long windpipe. Thanks to this, its sonorous song can be heard even at a distance of two kilometres, a real natural wonder.

Among other characteristics they are particularly notable for their wingspan, which can exceed two metres. Grey, almost ashen in colour - darker on the wings - and with long legs, it is relatively easy to identify them both when they are foraging in the fields around the lake and when they fly over it.

To see and hear them it is necessary to visit this part of Malaga province. In particular, it is advisable to book a guided tour of the area. This can be done from the José Antonio Valverde visitor centre near the lake where you can also learn more about this and other birds that temporarily or permanently inhabit the most important lake for birdlife in particular in this province, including the pink flamingo, some of which are still around in winter and can be easily distinguished these days when relatively close to the shore.

Next to the aforementioned visitor centre there are several viewpoints that allow for discreet and relaxed observation of these and other birds. You can also choose to walk along one of the trails that have been laid out. Some of them are short and flat and run along part of the lake's perimeter. Others involve a longer hike, such as the Cagarzo trail, a circular itinerary that links the lake with the large village through several interesting landmarks, such as the stone fountain that may be the historical origin of this town or some sundry remains of prehistoric times.

There are also other trails that link this village and its 'laguna' (not actually a lagoon) with others of ornithological and natural interest, such as the section of the Gran Senda de Málaga (the major series of trails running right across Malaga) between Fuente de Piedra and Campillos, which may be one of the most suitable these days for spotting the magnificent cranes in full 'song'. Another good option is the trail section that goes from this municipality to Alameda, either passing through the Santillán farmhouse or via another variant to the south, which passes through the villages of Humilladero and Mollina.

As well as walking and observing nature, Fuente de Piedra has gastronomic attractions that cannot be ignored. Among them is its extra virgin olive oil of the 'vidueña envero' variety, which can be bought directly at one of the olive-growers' homes in the centre of the village.

What to visit

FuentedePiedralake . This site, which has been declared a nature reserve, is an authentic ornithological sanctuary. From its shores you can see and hear the many birds that have their habitat in winter, from the crane, all the waders and then to the pink flamingo. There are several viewpoints and trails around the lagoon that can also be reached by car if not walking much.

Where: Very close to the town of Fuente de Piedra.

Visitor centre . Before or after visiting the natural surroundings to the lake or walking along its paths, it is essential to call into this visitor centre, named after José Antonio Valverde. There you can get a much better understanding of the biological importance of this great wetland of inland Malaga.

Where: On the Cerro del Palo hill (next to the lake), with car parking.

Fuente de Piedra . In the centre of Fuente de Piedra you can see the fountain that could be the origin of the town. It is believed that centuries ago its waters were used to cure kidney stones and related diseases.

Where: In Plaza de la Constitución.

Church of Las Virtudes . This is one of the youngest parishes in inland Malaga as it had to be rebuilt after the great earthquake of 1884. It was rebuilt in the historicist and neo-Mudejar styles.

Where: On the corner of these two streets: Calle Iglesia and Calle Juan Carlos I.

Where to eat

La Taberna de Joaquín . This restaurant, located in the main square next to the stone fountain, is one of the most recommendable places to have lunch on any weekend. Weather permitting, its terrace is a good place to savour the best-known dishes prepared there, such as grilled octopus, steamed cod with garlic and prawns, barbecued ribs, sirloin steak with whisky or knuckle of pork with rosemary. There is a wide variety of meats, including beef cutlets and suckling lamb, among other options. The uniqueness of this establishment also lies in the humour of its owner, Joaquín, as he takes everyone's order.

Where: Plaza de la Constitución, 2. 29520 Fuente de Piedra. Telephone: 653 855 862.

Casa Chaquetas . Whether for breakfast or lunch, this restaurant is a good choice for any day of the week (it is open every day). In its spacious dining room you can choose from a very good value set menu on weekdays, while on the weekends you can order anything from pork tenderloin with almond sauce to rice with lobster. Their boozy soup ('Viña AB'), the thick, chilled tomato soup from the area ('porra antequerana'), scrambled eggs with cod or salmon stuffed with spinach and prawns are other good options on the menu.

Where: Polígono industrial (the industrial estate), no number, but look for their sign. 29520 Fuente de Piedra. Telephone: 952 736 291.

Where to stay

La Laguna . In the very centre of the village you will find this block of tourist apartments. Each of them is equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay. Inside the complex there is even a swimming pool.

Where: Calle Ancha, 14, 29520 Fuente de Piedra. Telephone: 699 898 138.