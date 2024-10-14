Take a walk through history in Malaga province

Javier Almellones Malaga Monday, 14 October 2024, 13:07 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

This route, which corresponds to one of the sections of the Gran Senda de Málaga and the Camino Mozárabe, links Villanueva de Algaidas with the village of La Atalaya. Both signposts will be of help.

Route data

Commercial area: Villanueva de Algaidas

Municipality: Sierra Norte de Málaga

Difficulty level: Low. Except for the section that climbs up to La Atalaya from the bridge over the Bebedero stream, there are hardly any significant ascents on this trail. It is very well signposted.

Route type: Linear.

Approximate duration: 40 minutes (one way).

Length: 2.4 kilometres (one way).

Minimum height: 432 metres.

Maximum height: 547 metres.

Nearby places of interest: The old cave church and La Consolación Franciscan convent, bridge over the Arroyo Bebedero, La Virgen de Fátima chapel, Miguel Berrocal's house museum and El Olivar viewpoint.

Zoom Remains of the former Franciscan convent of Nuestra Señora de la Consolación. J. Amellones

How to get to the starting point

Zoom The starting point is next to the Patos fountain. J. Amellones

To begin this route, first head for the centre of Villanueva de Algaidas. Once there, from Calle Granada, which divides the town centre in two, look for the junction with the MA-203 road at its northern end near the fountain known as the Fuente de los Patos. There you will see the signpost indicating the stage of the Gran Senda de Málaga which links Villanueva de Algaidas with Cuevas Bajas, of which only a section will be taken as far as La Atalaya. It is relatively easy to park in the area around the Fuente de los Patos.

Route description

1From the square where the descriptive sign is located, next to the Patos fountain, take the downhill section of the road to leave Calle Granada until you leave the centre. After half a kilometre you reach the end of the village and you will see several signs indicating the path to the left both for this stage of the Gran Senda and to go by car to Cuevas Bajas. Walk less than a hundred metres along the hard shoulder of the MA-203 road, and then turn off to the right onto a downhill dirt track, from where you can see the hamlet of La Atalaya, the final destination of this trail, in the distance.

Zoom Signs located at the end of Granada Street, on the way out of the village. J. Amellones

2The lane now starts to follow a narrow, descending path that passes by a small stream, normally dry or with little flow, which you will have to cross. Leave the stream by climbing slightly and taking a narrow path to the left. Here you will see an old building. It is the remains of the old Nuestra Señora de la Consolación Franciscan convent. You will go round its fenced enclosure to a place where you will be able to better appreciate its structure. The fenced enclosure also includes an ancient cave church inside. The complex may be closed to the public, although you can request a visit in advance at the Villanueva de Algaidas town hall. The convent, where the origins of this village are to be found, was founded in 1566, while the excavated caves of the Mozarabic temple, which adjoin it, date from the ninth and tenth centuries. To see this complex you have to go a few metres off the official route, but it will be very easy to return to the itinerary.

Zoom Narrow path to descend. J. Amellones

3After passing through the historical complex of the old Franciscan convent and the cave church, the path passes through another particularly attractive section. This is the one that runs parallel to the bridge over the Bebedero stream, which shortly afterwards will be renamed Burriana. Here the vegetation is lush, the path is narrow but safe and there are some unique shapes on the walls that can be seen on the right. This leads to the medieval bridge over the Bebedero stream (also known as Puente Viejo or Puente de La Atalaya). This whole stretch is practically flat and is usually shady for most of the day.

Zoom Medieval bridge over the Bebedero stream. J. Amellones

4From the bridge over the Bebedero stream, the path begins to ascend, but now on a wide dirt track. Thanks to this, you gain perspective on the section you have walked. The objective of this route, the village of La Atalaya, is also approaching. After some three hundred kilometres from the stream, you reach the entrance to this rural hamlet, a real viewpoint from where you can see both the monumental complex of the convent and the cave chapel and the town centre of Villanueva de Algaidas in the background.

Zoom After crossing the bridge you have to go up a dirt track. J. Amellones

5From the viewpoint there are only a couple of hundred metres left to reach the heart of La Atalaya. Before this you will pass by the rural Virgen de Fátima chapel, from where there is also another beautiful view of the surrounding area. From there, as this is a linear route, you will have to return along the same steps as on the way out. Back in the village, you can enjoy getting to know its heritage better, especially that linked to the sculptor Miguel Ortiz Berrocal, and its gastronomy in the restaurants.

Zoom Rural hermitage of the Virgen de Fátima, in La Atalaya. J. Amellones

Flora and fauna

This route allows you to enjoy the riverside vegetation along the Bebedero stream, which is undoubtedly the most attractive stretch. There, in a relatively short stretch of just over half a kilometre, you can see ash trees, poplars, black poplars and large willows, which flank this stream, which is a tributary of the Burriana, although it does not always carry a considerable flow of water. You will also see brambles, thistles and reedbeds. On the other hand, you will also pass through a generous olive grove as soon as you leave the town centre.