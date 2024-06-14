Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Artist's impression of what the landscape would look like with new wind turbines. SUR
Inland towns plan protest against wind farm projects in north of Malaga province

After several previous demonstrations, they will gather again in the Torcal car park on Sunday, 16 June, at 10am to continue showing their rejection of the three wind farm projects proposed in the area

Alba Tenza

Malaga

Friday, 14 June 2024, 11:34

Residents of Villanueva de la Concepción, Casabermeja, Almogía and Antequera will be staging a new protest this Sunday against the wind farm projects in the area. After several previous demonstrations, they will gather again in the Torcal car park on Sunday, 16 June, at 10am to continue showing their rejection of the three wind farm projects proposed in the area.

The first is Cordel Wind, which proposes the installation of seven 170-metre-high wind turbines with a capacity of 43.4 megawatts in the areas of Papaseca, Cortijo Grande, Casablanca, Cadenas and Vegas, as well as an electrical substation.

Protest group

The second plan, Fuenteungrillo Wind, would include seven wind turbines in Antequera and Casabermeja, while the Cebadera Wind project would be developed in the municipality of Antequera with five wind turbines of 31 megawatts between the sites of La Alcubilla Lentisca and Molinillo. In view of this situation, the local residents have joined together in a platform called 'Plataforma Eólicas junto a El Torcal No' (No to wind farms next to El Torcal) in a bid to prevent the construction of these three wind farms on the south side of El Torcal included in the project that energy company IGNIS presented to the Junta de Andalucía.

Map showing the three wind farm projects proposed in the Antequera region.
Map showing the three wind farm projects proposed in the Antequera region. SUR

"The project includes a 35-kilometre stretch with high voltage pylons and, in principle, 19 wind turbines some 200 metres high distributed between Casabermeja and Hoya de Antequera, to which should be added the weather stations, storage areas, as well as lanes that fracture and render useless the Campo de Cámara, a place of cultivation since Roman times, and other structures that would irremediably change the way of life of the residents," said the platform days before the rally.

Two of the projects have been put on public display, generating great discontent among the owners of the plots of land affected by the project - more than 1,000, according to the platform's estimates.

The local councils of the affected towns have filed objections to the three projects.

