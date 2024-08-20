These are the two Malaga towns named amongst the cheapest places to rent in Spain

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 12:11 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The price of rent is continuing to skyrocket in Malaga province with it now costing more than 15 euros per square metre a month on average, new data shows.

The figures from property appraisal company Gesvalt put its year-on-year increase at 13.3%, with the price of rent increasing 37% over the past two years.

Despite this, two towns in the province have slipped into the list of the cheapest places in Spain to rent: Ronda and Antequera, where the price is 6.7 and 7 euros, respectively, per square metre a month. This means the cost of renting in these two municipalities is less than half the average in the province and also in Malaga city, where it is also more than 15 euros per square metre a month, according to a recent report by real estate portal Idealista.

Meanwhile in Marbella, according to figures from Gesvalt, rent costs 20 euros per square metre per month. In Idealista's ranking of the cheapest towns in Spain to rent, Ronda is in 20th place, while Antequera is in 22nd place.

5 euros per square metre per month to rent a flat in Úbeda, the cheapest town in Spain.

The list of the cheapest places to rent in Spain is headed by the town of Úbeda in Jaén, where the average rent is around 5 euros per square metre a month. And another town in Jaén, Linares, occupies fifth place, with rent costing 5.80 euros per square metre a month. Also in Andalucía, rent in Lucena, in the province of Cordoba, does not reach six euros per square metre a month. Meanwhile, in Utrera in Seville, it is just under seven euros per square metre a month, as well as in Salobreña and Las Gabias in Granada.

Among the cheapest places to rent a property are also some in Ciudad Real, such as Puertollano, Valdepeñas or Alcázar de San Juan, as well as the capital of the province itself - the only one in the whole country to appear in this ranking - none of which reaches seven euros per square metre a month.

Regional differences

The Idealista study - which has been carried out using the database that makes up its inventory of real estate ads - also looks at which is the cheapest municipality in each of the 17 Spanish regions. In Andalucía, it is Úbeda, with its 5 euros per square metre a month, which is also the cheapest in the whole of Spain. It is followed by Puertollano (5.40 euros), the cheapest municipality in Castilla-La Mancha, and Ontiyent (5.50 euros), in Valencia.

At the opposite extreme is Inca, which is the cheapest town in the Balearic Islands, but whose average rent costs 11.30 euros per square metre a month, more than double that of Úbeda. Meanwhile, the cheapest municipality in Cantabria is Santander, but its average price is 10.60 euros. And the most affordable in Guipúzcoa is Arrasate, also above ten euros.