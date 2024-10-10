Casting call for new Black Wolf series highlights the frenzy for filming on the Costa del Sol

Francisco Griñán Malaga Thursday, 10 October 2024, 23:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It's all go with filming in Malaga province. Last week it was Robin Wright arriving with her Hollywood hat on to film the series The Girlfriend in Malaga port and just this week the location crews were finishing the exterior shots for the film Vírgenes, the story of Torremolinos' revival in the 1960s.

November will prolong this feverish activity with Malaga as the first location to be booked in the shooting schedule for 'Loba Negra' (Black Wolf in English), this will be the second season of the Red Queen saga, an adaptation of the popular trilogy by Juan Gómez Jurado and Amazon Prime Video's big-money gamble for a Spanish-themed storyline in its catalogue. The production company has put out a casting call in Malaga city where the plot of the original novel that is now being brought to the screen takes place.

A corpse in the Manzanares river (Madrid) and a sinister container in the port of Malaga light the fuse of this sequel that delves into the world of the Russian mafia, money-laundering and drugs on the Costa del Sol. To add to these locations the production team, via the casting agency Temps Show Business, is looking for extras from Malaga province to share scenes with Vicky Luengo (from Riot Police) and Hovik Keuchkerian (of House of Paper and The Platform 2 fame). These two respectively play Antonia Scott, the person with the highest IQ in the world and her guardian angel, Inspector Jon Gutiérrez.

Zoom Vicky Luengo plays Antonia Scott, a mentally-gifted prodigy with suicidal tendencies. André Paduano

The profiles of extras in demand are men aged 25 to 55 years, with experience as a waiter and in handling a serving tray, or with an athletic appearance and 1.80 metres tall to breathe life into being police officers. No experience is necessary and applicants are asked not to use agents, so those interested can send an email directly to actoresyactricestemps@gmail.com with the subject 'Actores Málaga' and their personal details (full name, telephone number and place of residence), current photograph showing half and full body, height and size details plus a link to a clip or reel on YouTube or Vimeo, if available.

A Filipino or Asian character will also be selected, although in this case the information must be sent by WhatsApp message to 667 60 83 69.

Amazon's biggest success

If in the first season Madrid was the main player for location in this fast-paced thriller, in this sequel it will be Malaga and Marbella that will lend their locations to the charismatic investigator Antonia Scott for this second season of the Red Queen saga. Black Wolf - but note that in Spanish it is a she-wolf - will begin shooting this coming Monday in the capital of Spain, as mentioned by Hovik Keuchkerian. Subsequently, the film crew will travel to Malaga province in November to shoot on location.

Produced by Dopamine and Focus, the first series had Amaya Muruzábal as showrunner and executive producer, while the main director was Koldo Serra (Gernika). Fans of Red Queen did not have to wait long for confirmation of the second season. Barely 20 days after its premiere at the end of February Amazon announced the sequel 'Loba Negra' after good viewing figures. The first episode became the most watched premiere of an original Spanish series on Amazon Prime Video in Spain three days after its release, while in the rest of the world this dark thriller was among the 10 most requested titles on the streaming platform in more than 120 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, Mexico and Australia, among others.

Avalanche of productions this autumn

The filming of the adaptation of the best-seller Red Queen joins the avalanche of productions happening this autumn in Malaga province, which began with the Netflix romantic comedy Mango in Vélez-Málaga, then the Agatha Christie mystery series Seven Dials that was filmed in Ronda, starring Iain Glen (of Game of Thrones fame).

These were followed by the miniseries The Girlfriend, directed by and starring Robin Wright (House of Cards) for Amazon, then the feature film Vírgenes by Álvaro Díaz Lorenzo from Malaga, and finally a Movistar series that was filmed last week in Benajarafe.