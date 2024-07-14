Aemet issues yellow alert for temperatures of up to 37C on the Costa del Sol on Monday

Almudena Nogués Malaga Sunday, 14 July 2024, 20:51 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The slight lull in the high temperatures on the Costa del Sol brought about by cooling the Levante wind is over. Tomorrow, Monday 15 July, the hot 'terral' wind will return to the usual areas of Malaga province. Spain's state weather agency Aemet has activated a yellow warning for maximum temperatures that could reach 37C degrees in Malaga city and along the Costa del Sol as well as in towns of the Guadalhorce valley, where the most stifling heat is expected. The warning will be in force between 1pm and 9pm.

It will be the appetiser the second half of July that is expected to be very hot. "The undisputed protagonist of the week will be the heat. Widespread highs above 40C and hot nights in southern areas are expected. This episode could meet the criteria of a heat wave which would be the first in 2024," according to the specialised portal Meteored. "We will see the passage of small troughs over the north of the mainland and the strengthening of the ridge in the rest of the country. In addition, an isolated warm anticyclone will form over the north of Africa, with an influx of hot air towards the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands," as spokesperson for the weather portal added.

In Malaga, the terral will once again feature heavily on Tuesday. Aemet has not yet activated warnings for the day, although its forecast is for highs of up to 40C in inland areas of the Guadalhorce valley such as Pizarra and Coín. The minimum temperatures will also remain very high, hovering around 23-24 degrees. "It is very likely that by the afternoon the terral will have moved on in Malaga city, although it will continue until early evening in the Guadalhorce valley", said local weather expert José Luis Esucudero writing in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (storms and lightning.

As of Wednesday, as Meteored reports, highs of over 35C are expected in large areas of the centre of Spain, in the south and Ebro valley. "In the Guadalquivir valley and the border area between Badajoz and Ciudad Real, temperatures could reach 40C". "On Thursday, the heat will rise. Temperatures will reach 42-43C in the Andalusian provinces of Seville, Cordoba, Jaen as well as in parts of Badajoz, Ciudad Real and Toledo", a spokesperson for the weather porrtal explained.