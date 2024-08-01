Aemet extends amber weather alert with arrival of hottest days of summer in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol

Almudena Nogués Malaga Thursday, 1 August 2024, 14:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The worst episode of heat in Malaga so far this summer has arrived. It did so at 1pm today (1 August) when Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) activated the amber alert in much of the province for extreme heat, with maximum temperatures that could exceed 42C, according to the forecast. This warning will be in force today until 9pm. The situation will be complicated by a strong episode of hot 'terral' wind, which will cause the mercury to soar, especially in inland areas of the Guadalhorce valley (including municipalities such as Coín and Álora). Once the heat of a torrid day is over, the night will not be any kinder with minimum temperatures of up to 28 degrees expected. The bad news is that the situation will be repeated on Friday. Aemet has extended the amber warning until 2 August when it will be active again on 2 August between 1pm and 9pm. It will be the time to take shelter at home and put the fans and air conditioners to work.

Meanwhile, half of Spain is covered this Thursday in amber or yellow alerts due to high temperatures as a heatwave affects Spain this week, according to the state weather agency. In the case of Andalucía, the whole of the region is affected. In the cities of Malaga and Almeria "equatorial nights" are expected. On Friday, in fact, Aemet has set minimum temperatures of 28C in Malaga, while the maximum will be around 38 degrees.

What will happen at the weekend? Here comes the good news. According to the Aemet forecast, some thermal relief will arrive on Saturday. On that day mercury will drop considerably. In Malaga city, the fall will be around 8C, from a maximum of 38 degrees to around 30C. The minimum temperatures will also be lower (from 28 degrees to 23Con Sunday). On Saturday morning the main feature of the weather will be the wind, with gusts of 25 km/h which will drop to 15 from midday onwards.