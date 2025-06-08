Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aemet activates first high temperature alert of year in Malaga

This Sunday parts of the province will be under a yellow alert with a warning that the mercury could reach 39C

Ester Requena

Ester Requena

Malaga

Sunday, 8 June 2025, 08:50

With the arrival of June comes the first heat alert of 2025 in Malaga province this Sunday. According to Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet), the maximum temperature could reach 39C, which is why the yellow warning has been activated. "This is the first warning of the year for high temperatures in the province of Malaga," said local weather expert José Luis Escudero, head of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (Storms and Lightning).

The high temperature warning will be in force from 1pm to 9pm in the Antequera area. Also under a yellow alert in Andalucía will be the countryside of Cadiz province, Aracena, in Huelva; Sierra Norte and Sierra Sur, in Seville; Subbetica Cordobesa and Sierra and Pedroches, in Cordoba; Capital and Montes, in Jaen and Guadix and Baza, in Granada, where thermometers are also expected to reach 39 degrees.

On the other hand, a yellow warning is in effect for coastal phenomena along the coast of Cadiz and the Strait of Gibraltar, due to coastal phenomena, from 9pm to 11.59pm.

