Amber and yellow weather alerts activated in south of Spain: these will be the areas with the hottest temperatures today

The mercury could hit 42C, according to the state meteorological agency (Aemet)

Europa Press

Seville

Sunday, 8 June 2025, 09:24

Spain's state meteorological agency has activated amber and yellow weather warnings in Andalucía for heat in all provinces of the region, except Almeria, for this Sunday 8 June. These warnings for high maximum temperatures will be in force from 1pm to 9pm.

Weather alerts - 8 June 2025 Aemet

The amber warning for temperatures of up to 42C will be active in the countryside of Seville and Cordoba, Guadalquivir Valley and Morena and Condado; as well as in the Huelva region of Andévalo and Condado, Cazorla and Segura (Jaén) and Cuenca del Genil (Granada), where the mercury will reach 40 degrees. This amber warning also extends to the coast of Huelva where the temperature is expected to reach 39C.

A yellow warning is also in effect in the countryside of Cadiz, Aracena, in Huelva; Sierra Norte and Sierra Sur, in Seville; Antequera, in Malaga, Subbética Cordobesa and Sierra and Pedroches, in Cordoba; city and Montes, in Jaén and Guadix and Baza, in Granada, where thermometers are expected to reach 39C.

On the other hand, a yellow warning for coastal phenomena will also be activated this Sunday along the coast of Cadiz and the Strait of Gibraltar from 9pm to 11.59pm.

