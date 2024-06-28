Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Luis Rodrigo, presents his campaign outside a tourist property in Malaga city. SUR
Adelante Andalucía calls for an end to tourist rental properties in Malaga and supports introduction of tourism tax
Tourism

Adelante Andalucía calls for an end to tourist rental properties in Malaga and supports introduction of tourism tax

The political party has also shown its support for the groups that are organising the rally in the city on Saturday 29 June demanding for more housing for locals

Pilar Martínez

Mlaaga

Friday, 28 June 2024, 11:15

Opciones para compartir

With the slogan 'Andalucía is not for sale, Andalucía defends itself', Luis Rodrigo, spokesperson for the Adelante Andalucía political party in Malaga, has presented a campaign in which, among other issues, he called for "the elimination of tourist rental flats" in the city.

A holiday rental property was the place chosen to unveil this initiative with which he said "we want to put on the table a series of problems that we associate with the current tourism model and the proposals that from Adelante Andalucía we bring to reverse it, both in the short term and to a change of coexistence tourism without the current aggressive features".

Among the measures included in this roadmap is the need to resolve the problems generated by tourist housing. "We have to stand up and be counted. One of our proposals put forward is the limitation of tourist accommodation, which in Malaga, means the elimination of all tourist licences," he said, adding, "A house is not something with which to make a profit but a human right, so we support the limiting of tourist housing and we are against speculation associated with tourism while there are people who cannot afford to rent or buy a house."

In addition, Rodrigo supported the proposal for a tourist tax that Adelante Andalucía presented in the Andalusian parliament and that the regional government halted. "Asking for a tourist tax is the least we can do, there is much more that can be done. With 33 million tourists a year, a tourist tax is something indispensable, something that is already being done in all European cities."

Rodrigo also offered his support for the Malaga tenants' association and other groups that are organising a rally in Malaga city on Saturday 29 June demanding more housing for locals".

