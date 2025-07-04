221 debtors in the province owe more than 800 million euros to the taxman Aifos, leading the list in the province, is at 12th place in Spain and its founders are among the individuals nationally with the highest outstanding tax payments

Encarni Hinojosa / Cristina Vallejo MALAGA. Friday, 4 July 2025, 13:28 | Updated 13:38h. Compartir

The 12th edition of the debt list - exposing the biggest debtors in the province - was published by Agencia Tributaria, Spain's tax office, last week. The list includes 221 businesses in Malaga, easing slightly compared to the report from 2024, when there were 234 businesses with outstanding tax payments. But the total quantity owed to Hacienda - the old name still used for Spain's taxman - has barely changed; still reaching over 800 million euros. This is a 'black list' published every year in accordance with legislation.

To be included, they must comply with the following criteria. Debts must: reach over 600,000 euros; not be paid off by the original deadline of the voluntary payment period; be pending since 31 December 2024; and not be postponed for any foreseeable legal reason.

Entries and exits

Although it might not seem like a big difference, there is a lot of movement behind this jump from the 234 businesses in debt (2023) and 211 (2024). 38 companies left the list in the last year, while 25 new ones have been added.

Among the businesses that have fallen off the list of biggest debt contributors is estate agency Fink 2010 - which owed 19 million euros according to the previous publication. The same happened with construction company Guadalmansa Administraciones (12 million last year). Similarly, tech firm Novasoft Corporación Empresarial is no longer on the list (with 3.4 million in debt last year) alongside its daughter company Novasoft Ingeniería (1.34 million).

However, there have been new additions to the list of debtors. Jetnet Trade Company, which sells wood, construction materials and sanitary equipment, has an outstanding debt of 51.6 million, making it the second biggest debtor in the province.

Grand Trading 2005 has also joined the list this year. Its core business is clothing, footwear and accessories and it owes around 5.9 million. Other new names include Brayn Control (3 million); Santerfoud 1025 (2.5 million); Bansae Desarrollos (2.29 million); and Importazul (2.19 million).

There are also repeat offenders returning to the list. In the province the company with the highest outstanding tax payments is Aifos. A classic in Agencia Tributaria's ranking - the company also takes 12th position on a national level. Aifos is a development corporation which has collapsed under a debt of almost 90 million. This figure comes from all of its associated companies, like Promotores y Consultores Ziur (37.68 million) and Sun Farm (32 million). The businesses within the Aifos conglomerate are all found among the highest debtors in Malaga. It's important to note that the founders of Aifos: Jesús Ruiz and Teresa Maldonado, have tax debts reaching 15.5 million euros each. They are among the individuals who owe Hacienda the most on a national scale.

Best Oil Union (41.56 million in debt) is another business which is no stranger to the list.

Varied sectors

While the record includes a range of industries with outstanding payments, the most notable are development and real estate sectors. Many of those on the list are either already insolvent, like Aifos, or in the process of liquidation. In the real estate industry this is often the case: Eve Marina (31 million); Benaltos Inversions (10.29 million); Promociones Cuevas Sánchez (11.5 million); and Promociones Lorcrimar (9.5 million).

In hospitality, Europa Center stands out - amid liquidation processes it has an outstanding debt of over 25 million euros. In the same industry: Suite Invest is in 8.9 million euros of debt; Hoteles Manilva (7.88 million); and Promociones y Servicios Hoteleros Guadalpin (6.34 million). The problem is similar in furniture manufacture: Baltus Collection (22 million) and Soltapi (21 million).

Milla Med, including children's clothes company Charanga, has outstanding payments of 9.36 million. Another renowned name: Compañía Internacional de Parques y Atracciones, the former owner of Tivoli World, owes Hacienda 4.28 million.