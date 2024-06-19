Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The domes, designed to blend in perfectly with their surroundings, provide all the necessary privacy and modern comforts. EcoDomos
EcoDomos Malaga: connect with nature in the heart of Andalusia
Extra EcoDomos

EcoDomos Malaga: connect with nature in the heart of Andalusia

Lifestyle ·

Just 20 minutes from the centre of Malaga, EcoDomos Malaga offers a unique experience of sustainable tourism in an area of rich biodiversity.

SUR

Málaga

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 11:42

Opciones para compartir

EcoDomos Malaga is a haven of serenity and connection with nature, strategically located just 20 minutes from the centre of Malaga, in the municipality of Casabermeja. This project, located near the Montes de Málaga Natural Park, is distinguished by its commitment to sustainable and eco-sustainable tourism, offering a unique experience far from the crowds. The domes, designed to blend in perfectly with the surroundings, provide all the necessary privacy and modern comforts, allowing visitors to enjoy breathtaking sunrises and an unparalleled starry night sky.

Apart from the accommodation, the Casabermeja area offers the possibility of exploring its rich biodiversity through hiking trails and tasting the exquisite local gastronomy, such as the renowned Malaga goat cheeses and meat. At a short distance from the domes, guests can discover natural and cultural wonders, from the historic Torre Zambra, which offers panoramic views of Málaga and its natural park, to the Torcal de Antequera and the Fuente de los 100 caños (spouts) in Villanueva del Trabuco. For gastronomic and cultural tourism enthusiasts, places such as Ventorrillo Patascortas, the oldest inn in Malaga, as well as the picturesque villages of Colmenar and the Axarquia region, are within easy reach, guaranteeing an authentic and enriching experience.

Visitors can enjoy breathtaking sunrises and an unparalleled starry night sky. EcoDomos

EcoDomos Málaga not only promises a stay in connection with nature, but also an invitation to immerse yourself in the local culture, supporting sustainability and the conscious decision to discover all that the province of Malaga has to offer.

Reservations:

Mail: ecodomosmalaga@gmail.com

Telephone: 622471083

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town improves road safety at its roundabouts
  2. 2 Site of famous 'hostess club' on the Costa del Sol to become town's second Lidl supermarket
  3. 3 Sheikh Al-Thani's offer to pay for Malaga CF fans' travel widely rejected by supporters' groups
  4. 4 Malaga CF's crucial play-off match subjected to last-minute kick-off change
  5. 5 Concert venue set up for Malaga CF season ticket holders to watch crucial league play-off final
  6. 6 Los Barrios dog charity close to hitting target to build new shelter
  7. 7 Tributes pour in for 52-year-old mayor of Malaga village who has died following a heart attack
  8. 8 Florida Huelin: fresh and cosmopolitan cuisine by the sea
  9. 9

    Second-hand bookshops in Malaga that have a tale to tell
  10. 10 Benalmádena town hall restores all public services following last week's cyber attack

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad