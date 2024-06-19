EcoDomos Malaga: connect with nature in the heart of Andalusia

Just 20 minutes from the centre of Malaga, EcoDomos Malaga offers a unique experience of sustainable tourism in an area of rich biodiversity.

The domes, designed to blend in perfectly with their surroundings, provide all the necessary privacy and modern comforts.

SUR Málaga Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 11:42

EcoDomos Malaga is a haven of serenity and connection with nature, strategically located just 20 minutes from the centre of Malaga, in the municipality of Casabermeja. This project, located near the Montes de Málaga Natural Park, is distinguished by its commitment to sustainable and eco-sustainable tourism, offering a unique experience far from the crowds. The domes, designed to blend in perfectly with the surroundings, provide all the necessary privacy and modern comforts, allowing visitors to enjoy breathtaking sunrises and an unparalleled starry night sky.

Apart from the accommodation, the Casabermeja area offers the possibility of exploring its rich biodiversity through hiking trails and tasting the exquisite local gastronomy, such as the renowned Malaga goat cheeses and meat. At a short distance from the domes, guests can discover natural and cultural wonders, from the historic Torre Zambra, which offers panoramic views of Málaga and its natural park, to the Torcal de Antequera and the Fuente de los 100 caños (spouts) in Villanueva del Trabuco. For gastronomic and cultural tourism enthusiasts, places such as Ventorrillo Patascortas, the oldest inn in Malaga, as well as the picturesque villages of Colmenar and the Axarquia region, are within easy reach, guaranteeing an authentic and enriching experience.

Ampliar Visitors can enjoy breathtaking sunrises and an unparalleled starry night sky. EcoDomos

EcoDomos Málaga not only promises a stay in connection with nature, but also an invitation to immerse yourself in the local culture, supporting sustainability and the conscious decision to discover all that the province of Malaga has to offer.

Reservations:

Mail: ecodomosmalaga@gmail.com

Telephone: 622471083