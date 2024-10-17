The Scandinavian Showroom: Nordic elegance and sophistication in interior design

One of the rooms at The Scandinavian Shoroom, an example of the firm’s exquisite taste.

Thursday, 17 October 2024

Located in a discreet, cosy space on the central Alameda de Colón in Malaga city, The Scandinavian Showroom offers its clients a comprehensive package of specialised services, bringing the elegance, harmony and sophistication of Nordic style into their homes.

“Seven years ago, I founded QPL Transport with Oskar Björk, a high-quality removals and transport company specialising in routes between the Nordic countries and Spain and Portugal,” says Karla Björk, Marketing Director of The Scandinavian Showroom. “The business quickly evolved in other directions as we noticed our clients were requesting Nordic furniture, particularly beds,” she explains.

What started modestly, distributing a single brand of beds and accessories, soon developed into a more ambitious venture, bringing together some of the most prestigious Scandinavian décor brands. “We started by distributing the products online and, within a few months, we opened a showroom where customers could see the quality of our catalogue in person,” says Karla.

Zoom Karla Björk, Marketing Director of The Scandinavian Showroom. SUR

Their space on Alameda de Colón opened to the public two years ago, with two rooms that reflect the good taste, attention to detail and excellence they bring to interior design. The Scandinavian Showroom’s offering has grown as new collaborators joined the project, providing expertise in specific areas of interior design and decoration. In this regard, Karla Björk highlights the pivotal arrival of Annika Kragsterman, an interior design professional specialising in bedrooms, with extensive knowledge of the leading Scandinavian brand catalogues.

Through their collaboration with Annika, the opportunity arose for The Scandinavian Showroom to merge with the architecture and design studio HUS No.17. “We finalised the merger this past May, which has enabled us to take on more complex and ambitious projects, thanks to architect Robert Hais and designer Bertil Svensson,” says Karla. This qualitative leap has allowed them to expand beyond homes, taking on interior design projects for hotels, clinics and restaurants.

Zoom Annika Kragsterman, interior design professional.

“We offer something unique in the Spanish market: no other company provides a comprehensive package that includes access to the best Scandinavian brands, tailored interior design projects and even removals and transport,” Karla explains.

Thanks to Annika Kragsterman’s expertise, The Scandinavian Showroom has curated an exceptional catalogue featuring 20 top-tier décor and interior design brands, mostly Swedish, with some Danish options: DUX brand beds and furniture, Örsjö brand lamps, Englesson brand beds and furniture, Lamps and lighting from the Louis Poulsen brand, and Eilersen brand furniture. "When our clients, most of whom are Scandinavians living in Spain, see the brands we work with, they’re thrilled to discover we offer the best Scandinavian products,” Annika says. Karla Björk adds that they are expanding their client base: “We’re starting to attract Spanish clients who are specifically looking for Nordic design aesthetics in their interiors.”

Zoom Another of the rooms, with a ‘DUX Superspider’armchair.

Their extensive experience in transport and removals through QPL Transport adds value to the project and inspires trust among Scandinavian customers. “They can rest assured that their often delicate orders will arrive in perfect condition,” says Karla.

When it comes to the essence of Scandinavian interior design, Annika highlights “the use of earthy, neutral, and soft tones, with a touch of colour, and the essential role of lighting.”

More information:

Phone: By appointment only, call 951 12 49 08.

Address: Alameda de Colón nº 12, Málaga.

Email: info@thescandinavianshowroom.com

Web: https://thescandinavianshowroom.com/es