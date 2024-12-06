Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Chorizema cordatum

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 6 December 2024, 11:41

Native to south western Australia, Chorizema cordatum, commonly called heart-leaf flame pea, is an upright scrambling shrub that inhabits a range of habitats including stony outcrops, riverbanks and forests.

The genus, which has around 18 species, is a member of the legume family, Fabaceae. Fully grown it will reach approximately 1.2 metres tall by about 1.5 metres wide and has elongated, leathery, heart-shaped leaves and bright orange, yellow and pink flowers.

The flowers are born in racemes, either at the ends of the slender stems or in the leaf axils, from spring until late summer. They are the typical pea-flower shape with two large upper lobes, usually bright orange or yellow and two lower lobes that are dark pink or magenta. They usually have a yellow eye although some flame pea flowers are totally yellow.

After a bush fire, Chorizema cordatum will quickly germinate and colonise large areas, fixing nitrogen vital for the development of other plants in the nodules on its roots. To grow from seed, it is best to remove an area of the outer seed coat with sandpaper and soak in very hot water before sowing. Flowering may not occur for two to three years after germination. It can also be propagated from semi-ripe wood cuttings at the end of the summer.

The flame pea has shallow roots and therefore needs regular watering during the hottest months. A thick layer of mulch around the base will help to conserve moisture. It does not like high humidity and although it needs a location with lots of sun for maximum flowering, some shade in hot afternoons will prevent leaf scorch.

Chorizema cordata is not frost resistant and will need protection in the winter in colder regions.

It needs little maintenance, some tip pruning after flowering will keep it compact and any dead stems can be removed at the same time.