Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Sesbania grandiflora

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 15 November 2024, 17:25

This stunning, tropical tree, also called flamingo bill, parrot flower, scarlet wisteria, white dragon tree, vegetable hummingbird and Sesban large-flowered agato, is native to South East Asia and Northern Australia.

It has large showy flowers in a range of colours from red to pink and white, and grey-green pinnate leaves. Fully grown and in ideal conditions it can reach 15- 20 metres tall but can be trimmed to keep it smaller and growing it in a container will also restrict its size.

Sesbania is very fast growing in the first year, developing an open crown which gives dappled shade to more vulnerable plants grown underneath. For this reason it is sometimes used to protect newly planted trees from harsh sunlight and, as it is a member of the legume family Fabaceae, it also fixes nitrogen in the soil which helps other plants grow.

Besides being grown as an ornamental, it is also a source of food; the flowers, leaves and seed pods are cooked and eaten when young. The leaves contain Vitamins C, B1, B2 and B9, minerals iron and selenium and amino acids as well as protein.

In Ayurvedic medicine, extracts of Sesbania grandiflora are used to lower blood pressure, support foetal development, improve skin, boost immunity, prevent Alzheimer's and migraines, among many other illnesses.

It is not fussy about soil but prefers a rich loam which will retain moisture. With regular watering and pruning/harvesting it will produce lots of new leaves and flowers although it will withstand short periods of drought, full sun and extreme heat. Being a tropical tree it will not survive frosts.

Propagation is easy by seed which needs to be soaked overnight before sowing, or by stem cuttings of semi-ripe wood.

Sesbania can also be used for green manure, to prevent erosion and to attract birds and pollinating insects into the garden.