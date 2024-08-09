Neighbours are moving in

Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Immigration? No problem if you are a bird, no passport control, no visa, no 'residencia'! Simple, just a short flight across the Strait of Gibraltar and you have arrived at your new home where opportunity and a new life awaits you.

A number of birds, normally associated with being residents of continental Africa, have chosen to expand their range to now include Andalucía, a turn of events that quite possibly is attributable to changes to the climate. Higher temperatures and drier conditions have produced changes to the Spanish landscape and have certainly had an influence on attracting a few birds to attempt to gain a foothold within this part of Europe. Most notable among these birds are the Cream-coloured Courser, Laughing Dove, Common Bulbul and House Bunting, with a higher frequency of observations related to others such as the colourful Moussier's Redstart (the national bird of Morocco).