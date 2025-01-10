Cool birding

Winter birding can be a cool affair as we languish in our colder months, but in January I like to set a couple of days aside to target a few of my favourite winter birds.

The common firecrest, allegedly known as 'king of birds' in folklore, is a resident with us, but the population is much increased by birds arriving from northern climes during winter.

A diminutive warbler, part of the kinglet family, only 9 cm in length and weighing just 4 to 7 grams, can be a challenge to find as they flit amongst the leafed areas of evergreen oaks or the canopies of pines and firs.

In a begone age, when my hearing was young and keen, I could find them easily by listening for their high-pitched zit-zit-zit, but these days I rely on looking for them as their busy movements take them through the layers of scrub or tree canopies, their high frequency calls are now but a distant memory to my aged hearing.

Some of the English names given to birds are curious, if not downright confusing i.e. Sardinian warbler, but common firecrest is perhaps most appropriately named as the raised crest of orange and yellow of the male resemble the fanning flames of an open fire (see photograph).

In older days it was widely known and referred to as the fire wren. Their close cousins, the goldcrest, are a rare visitor to our region during winter months and can cause some confusion when identifying these small kinglets. However, juvenile common firecrest might more easily be confused with the goldcrest but usually shows enough face pattern to distinguish it from its relative, which has a very plain face at all ages.

The head pattern is striking, with a black eye stripe, long white supercilium, and a crest which is bright yellow in the female and mainly orange in the male. The sexes are very similar, apart from the crest colour, although the female is a little duller in plumage and on average slightly smaller.

Although our local birds are largely associated with woodlands, they can thrive in urban areas, provided that suitable habitat is available in parks or large gardens; population densities in gardens can be comparable with the maximum levels found in their natural habitats. So, be sure to keep an eye out for this wonderful and entertaining small kinglet, their colourful plumage, especially the head pattern, will reward your efforts.

