Night of opera in Malaga's English cemetery gardens

Guests assemble in the historic for the fundraising gala dinner.

Dozens of guests enjoyed an evening of opera and fine dining on Thursday at a fundraising gala dinner in Malaga's English cemetery.

The sell-out event saw the launch of the cemetery's five-year plan to transform the site near Malaga's bullring into an emblematic and sustainable garden with drought-tolerant plants.

As well as being able to enjoy an English-inspired dinner, guests were entertained by opera singers and actors and had the chance to learn more about this iconic site that is a protected part of Malaga history.