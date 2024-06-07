Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Guests assemble in the historic for the fundraising gala dinner. David Andrews
Night of opera in Malaga&#039;s English cemetery gardens
Night of opera in Malaga's English cemetery gardens

The sell-out event saw the launch of the cemetery's five-year plan to transform the site into an emblematic and sustainable garden with drought-tolerant plants

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 7 June 2024, 09:40

Dozens of guests enjoyed an evening of opera and fine dining on Thursday at a fundraising gala dinner in Malaga's English cemetery.

The sell-out event saw the launch of the cemetery's five-year plan to transform the site near Malaga's bullring into an emblematic and sustainable garden with drought-tolerant plants.

As well as being able to enjoy an English-inspired dinner, guests were entertained by opera singers and actors and had the chance to learn more about this iconic site that is a protected part of Malaga history.

