More than 100 extras wanted in Malaga for the filming of an international TV series

January has not only brought premieres of series set in Malaga, such as Agatha Christie's Seven Dials (Netflix) and Marbella: judicial file (Movistar), but also new filming projects. The first to begin shooting is an international series set in the '90s that will film music and dance scenes in Malaga, Torremolinos and Benalmádena as though they were set in California, specifically Los Angeles. Among the scenes that have been revealed and will be filmed next week is a sequence in a nightclub with a large crowd. For this scene, the production crew has launched a casting call for extras, seeking over 100 people.

Due to the nature of the series and the party scene, the required extras are primarily American, Anglo-Saxon, African-American, Asian and Latino, although casting is also open to other ethnicities and nationalities. According to the casting company Ana Durá Extras, the casting call is open to both women and men aged 18 to 50, residing in Malaga province and with a work permit in the case of foreigners, since all participants will be registered with Social Security in Spain.

In addition to this general casting call for extras, the series is also seeking actors from across the province for small roles - cameo appearances - with Nordic, Caucasian and Afro-descendant features and who are native English speakers or bilingual in Spanish. Those interested can send a full-body photo, along with their full name, age, height, place of residence and phone number to andalucia.castingextrasad@gmail.com. Actors applying for bit parts are also requested to submit a video reel, if available. The subject line should specify to which role type the candidate is applying.

International production companies choose Malaga to recreate California and reduce filming costs by avoiding filming in the US

Filming will take place in Malaga and the Costa del Sol between Monday 26th and Friday 30th January, although the international series set in LA also includes filming in Almeria. Malaga province typically stands in for Californian locations in European productions, as they avoid filming in the US and reduce production costs, as recently happened in famous productions such as Black Mirror (Netflix) and Archie (ITV) about the life of the legendary Hollywood actor Cary Grant. The casting of extras and bit parts for this new series is being handled by the casting agency Ana Durá Extras, which has also worked on films such as Enemies and 'Parecido a un asesinato' (looks like a murder, not to be confused with a US film with a similar title).