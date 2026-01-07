Netflix's first major series of the year was filmed in Malaga province

Paco Griñán Málaga Wednesday, 7 January 2026, 15:40 Share

World-renowned mystery and crime writer Agatha Christie lends Netflix the plot for the platform's first big production of 2026, following the Stranger Things finale on January 1. The three episodes of Seven Dials are set to premiere on January 15.

The miniseries format is a common strategy for Netflix, as it caters to the appeal of binge-watching a captivating show in one sitting. The adaptation is poised for success for several reasons: the stamp of the legendary queen of mystery, an engaging plot, and a storyline that begins with a murder and takes the protagonists from the British countryside to Ronda.

Without giving too much away, the iconic locations of this Serranía town appear in the opening scenes of this much-anticipated miniseries, which transports viewers back to 1920s Ronda.

Among the historical settings featured are Fuente de los Ocho Caños, the emblematic Puente Nuevo, Palacio del Rey Moro, Arco de Felipe V, Parque de la Alameda del Tajo, and the bullring of Real Maestranza de Caballería.

Seven Dials comes just weeks after Netflix released the latest installment of the Knives Out mystery films, which played a role in the resurgence of Agatha Christie's works. Instead of a modern-day setting, this miniseries embraces a period atmosphere, taking viewers back to 1925 for the story of a masquerade ball at a luxurious country mansion attended by the elite of British politics, industry, and aristocracy.

The victim in this tale is a man who turns up dead, much to the surprise of his eight colleagues, who were planning to prank him with eight alarm clocks. His death seems suspicious, and one of the clocks goes missing, while the other seven show different times.

In contrast to her famous detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, in this novel Agatha Christie introduces a younger investigator—Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent. This perceptive and curious detective must unravel a complex plot that moves beyond the country mansion, eventually involving a secret society.

The role of the central detective is played by British actress Mia McKenna-Bruce (How to Have Sex), and the cast also includes Helena Bonham Carter (Sweeney Todd, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Ed Bluemel (Killing Eve, Sex Education), Nabhaan Rizwan (who filmed another ultimately canceled Netflix project, Kaos, in Málaga), and Martin Freeman (Sherlock, The Hobbit).

In Seven Dials, Freeman portrays Superintendent Battle of Scotland Yard, who serves as the counterpoint to the hard-working and tireless Lady Brent. "The production did an incredible job adapting the novel to the 1920s; it’s really magical," the actor said. He added that he joined the miniseries after reading the script by Chris Chibnall (Doctor Who, Broadchurch), which blends intrigue, plot twists, and a touch of humor. "It's fun and captures the spirit of Agatha Christie’s original writing," Freeman said.

Seven Dials is produced by Imaginary Friends and Agatha Christie Limited. Palma Pictures, a company specializing in the filming of foreign and Hollywood series and films, played a major role in the production of the miniseries in Ronda. Palma Pictures is also the company that brought The Crown to Málaga when the series was looking for locations to depict scenes set in Australia. Additionally, Palma Pictures was behind the production of the British mafia drama series The City Is Ours, filmed along the Costa del Sol and in Antequera, and released by Movistar.