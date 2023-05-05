Official teaser lands for new season of Netflix series Black Mirror, partly shot in Malaga province The cult title created by Charlie Brooker premiers its sixth season in June, includes scenes that were filmed along the Costa del Sol

Actor Josh Hornett, in one of the scenes shot in Spain for the new season of Black Mirror.

The sixth season of award-winning sci-fi thriller series Black Mirror is set to land on Netflix in June, and there will be some Malaga locations to look out for, although they might be difficult to spot without some help.

Malaga's Venta el Túnel restaurant for example is no longer just a place to go for a meal, but it also has become a film location. The underground walkway on the MA-3101 road that gives its name to the area is one of the locations of the Netflix series, which premieres its new and long-awaited sixth season, four years after the last one.

Other locations in Malaga province also make an appearance in the trailer, including Puerto Banús, Ojén and Puerto de la Torre.

As SUR has previously reported, the British production company Broke and Bones filmed in the province in June last year, alongside Malaga company Fresco Film.

Official trailer: viewer discretion advised for bad language

The series created by Charlie Brooker features stars such as Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Myha’la Herrold, Rob Delaney, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Paapa Essiedu, John Hannah, Himesh Patel and Rory Culkin.

The series is set in the United States of America, but with some scenes filmed in Malaga for a Mediterranean feel.

The new trailer starts with a typical American roadside restaurant amid a heavy storm, which was actually filmed in Ojén. It continues with another night scene in a tunnel that is that actually the road to the Agujero reservoir.

The official teaser also includes scenes shot in Puerto Banús with a girl walking through a scrum of cameras and journalists, as well as the image of a photographer spying with a telephoto lens. This last scene was filmed in another Malaga setting, the José Carlos de Puerto de la Torre inn, according to A Film Location, who had to scout for locations which encapsulated both the rural and urban setting of north America.

Netflix has not revealed a single line of the plot for the new season but billed it to again be "unexpected" and related to man's relationship with technology.

"I've always thought that Black Mirror should present stories that are totally different from each other, and keep surprising people - and myself - because otherwise, what's the point? It should be a series that's hard to define and able to reinvent itself," said writer, creator and executive producer Charlie Brooker.