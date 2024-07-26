Julio Anaya's 'Guernica' exhibited at Malaga's Russian Museum

Regina Sotorrío Malaga Friday, 26 July 2024, 13:24 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It is a unique piece: the art world's most famous painting as it has never been seen before. Tokyo was its first destination, and now, it is Malaga's turn. 'El Guernica' on cardboard by Julio Anaya Cabanding is being exhibited from Friday at the Russian Museum. The piece, a reproduction of Picasso's iconic painting, will be on display for the next few months, thanks to the Malaga businessman and art collector Javier Romero. He acquired it after its exhibition in Japan, and placed it into the temporary custody of the agency that manages municipal museums.

The piece, measuring 6.6 x 3 metres and painted on a total of 18 pieces of cardboard, is slightly smaller than the original to fit the space for which it was initially created. This was the wall of the Nanzuka Underground gallery in Tokyo, where Anaya, the master of trompe l'oeil, inaugurated his most ambitious exhibition so far in Japan last autumn. The piece reveals the precise strokework of Julio Anaya, one of Spain's most internationally renowned contemporary artists, and shows his mastery of techniques on an irregular, deteriorated and sometimes even broken surface. He does not hide these imperfections; on the contrary, these make his creation unique, almost the only thing differentiating it from the original painting on display at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid. "It is not the original, but in the end all art is fiction. The representation of the representation, or the work itself, are fictitious stories, images that evoke. That's why, in a way, this 'Guernica', my 'Guernica', is the 'Guernica'," reflects Anaya.

Romero became interested in the work as soon as he heard of it. Picasso's Guernica is his favourite painting. "I decided to buy it, but with the idea that it should not remain just for me. It is a spectacular painting that is very closely linked to the city, and I think it is important for the people of Malaga to be able to visit it in Malaga museums," said the businessman shortly after the piece landed in the city. He himself returned to his native Malaga just four months ago, after living in Shanghai for years, where he founded the investment fund ChinaLink ESG.

For Romero, this is a show of his commitment to art. Together with his wife, he has created the Fundación Mecenas Museo Casa Natal Picasso, an artistic residence in Malaga for young artists, who, at the end of their stay, get to show their work in museums in the city.