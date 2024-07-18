Holiday World Resort presents ‘Summer Nights by Holiday World Beach Club’

Have a drink watching the sunset, enjoy a family Sunday, live music and even a boxing evening. These are some of the experiences available at the resort this summer

Between 3 and 11 p.m. every Sunday in July and August, attendees of ‘Music & Pool Sundays’ can enjoy the spectacular beachfront facilities of Holiday World Beach Club.

Holiday World Resort offers new leisure alternatives on the Costa del Sol for this summer's evenings and nights. This season, the resort has included different experiences to attract both its guests and the local public.

Holiday World inaugurated ‘DJ Sunsets’ on the 7th of June, a free weekly event held every Friday in summer from 6 p.m. until midnight in the VIP area of Holiday World Beach Club.

This event offers DJ sets, cocktails, snacks and swimming pool access, all accompanied by stunning sunset views. Access is free for both resort guests and non-guests.

For the third consecutive year, Holiday World Beach Club is hosting ‘Music & Pool Sundays’. A proposal for the whole family that brings together different leisure and entertainment activities that will turn summer Sundays into a unique and unrepeatable experience.

Between 3 and 11 p.m. every Sunday in July and August, attendees of ‘Music & Pool Sundays’ can enjoy the spectacular beachfront facilities of Holiday World Beach Club. Admission includes access to all nine pools for all ages until sunset, unlimited drinks, afternoon snacks for the kids, snack buffet dinner, Peter Pan entertainment show, live music at sunset, DJ and more surprises!

New this season, Holiday World Resort has added ‘Summer Nights Concerts’ to its summer Sundays, where the public can attend from 8 p.m. to see the entertainment show and concert in the VIP area. The ticket includes a drink.

In addition, Holiday World Beach Club is once again offering the biggest professional boxing event on the Costa del Sol on Saturday the 3rd of August, from 8 p.m.

On this occasion, there will be six professional fights with performances and shows, including the European Bantamweight title between the Spanish Baldo Mira and the Italian Claudio Grande. The evening will feature performances and shows, and in addition to general admission, there is the possibility to enjoy a fantastic gala dinner at the VIP and VIP premium tables.

