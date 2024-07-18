Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Between 3 and 11 p.m. every Sunday in July and August, attendees of ‘Music & Pool Sundays’ can enjoy the spectacular beachfront facilities of Holiday World Beach Club. Holiday World
Extra Holiday World Resort

Holiday World Resort presents ‘Summer Nights by Holiday World Beach Club’

Lifestyle ·

Have a drink watching the sunset, enjoy a family Sunday, live music and even a boxing evening. These are some of the experiences available at the resort this summer

SUR

Benalmádena

Thursday, 18 July 2024, 13:33

Opciones para compartir

Holiday World Resort offers new leisure alternatives on the Costa del Sol for this summer's evenings and nights. This season, the resort has included different experiences to attract both its guests and the local public.

Holiday World inaugurated ‘DJ Sunsets’ on the 7th of June, a free weekly event held every Friday in summer from 6 p.m. until midnight in the VIP area of Holiday World Beach Club.

This event offers DJ sets, cocktails, snacks and swimming pool access, all accompanied by stunning sunset views. Access is free for both resort guests and non-guests.

For the third consecutive year, Holiday World Beach Club is hosting ‘Music & Pool Sundays’. A proposal for the whole family that brings together different leisure and entertainment activities that will turn summer Sundays into a unique and unrepeatable experience.

New this season, Holiday World Resort has added ‘Summer Nights Concerts’ to its summer Sundays. Holiday World

Between 3 and 11 p.m. every Sunday in July and August, attendees of ‘Music & Pool Sundays’ can enjoy the spectacular beachfront facilities of Holiday World Beach Club. Admission includes access to all nine pools for all ages until sunset, unlimited drinks, afternoon snacks for the kids, snack buffet dinner, Peter Pan entertainment show, live music at sunset, DJ and more surprises!

New this season, Holiday World Resort has added ‘Summer Nights Concerts’ to its summer Sundays, where the public can attend from 8 p.m. to see the entertainment show and concert in the VIP area. The ticket includes a drink.

Holiday World Resort offers new leisure alternatives on the Costa del Sol for this summer's evenings and nights. Holiday World

In addition, Holiday World Beach Club is once again offering the biggest professional boxing event on the Costa del Sol on Saturday the 3rd of August, from 8 p.m.

On this occasion, there will be six professional fights with performances and shows, including the European Bantamweight title between the Spanish Baldo Mira and the Italian Claudio Grande. The evening will feature performances and shows, and in addition to general admission, there is the possibility to enjoy a fantastic gala dinner at the VIP and VIP premium tables.

More information:

Web: https://summernights.holidayworld.es/

Address: Avenida del Sol, P.K. 215,6. 29630 Benalmádena Costa

Phone: 952 57 97 57

Bookings: reservas@holidayworld.es

Top 50
  1. 1 Iconic Costa del Sol landmark set to get a revamp
  2. 2 La Cala de Mijas gets ready for its traditional summer fair
  3. 3 Ambitious plan for massive expansion of Marbella port is back on track
  4. 4 'La Chiquita', the Virgen del Carmen who lives in a cave on the seabed of the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Fuengirola announces opening of Roman archaeological site in Torreblanca: this is when you can visit
  6. 6 Mijas closes 'dangerous' section of coastal path at El Bombo beach
  7. 7 Plans to restore Costa del Sol castle with 1.4million euros of EU funding to open it up to visitors
  8. 8 Good Morning Spain TV show heads to Hard Rock Hotel Marbella for summer season
  9. 9 Full details of popular Costa del Sol festival announced
  10. 10 This is when a Costa del Sol town's iconic colourful umbrellas are set to return
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad