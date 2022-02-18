" I want to thank everyone in Malaga who supports us" "After two years with no humanitarian missions because of Covid, the need for medical assistance in Africa is monumental," says César Ramírez

The work carried out by the team of professionals headed by César Ramírez would not have been possible without the help of the people who collaborate with Bisturí Solidario.

"I can't thank the people of Malaga enough for their generosity and for the trust they place in us. I want them to know that there is a very clear correlation between what they give us through the activities we organise and what we do with that money," says Dr Ramírez, who already has a couple more trips in mind.

At the end of May he is planning to go to Benin, a country in the west of Africa, and he is currently debating whether to go to Tanzania or Uganda at the end of the year.

"After two years in which there have been no humanitarian missions because of the Covid pandemic, there is a monumental need for medical assistance in Africa," he explains. And he stresses that it is very important that the people who support them are kept fully informed about the work that the medical teams carry out on the African continent.

"It's good that they know what we do there from morning to night, and that it has only been made possible by the efforts and the commitment of those who collaborate with the Bisturí Solidario Foundation," he explains.