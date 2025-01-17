Helicópteros Sanitarios: over three decades leading home medical care on the Costa del Sol

From a headache to a serious emergency, you can have a doctor at your door 24/7

Since its founding in 1988, Helicópteros Sanitarios has become a benchmark for home medical care in Spain. What began as a pioneering service featuring a helicopter has evolved into a sophisticated network of eight mobile medical units, strategically located in Fuengirola, Manilva and Marbella, specifically in Puerto Banús, with coverage stretching from Torremolinos to Sotogrande.

The mission is simple: to deliver immediate, high-quality medical assistance for any need, regardless of severity, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Inmaculada Lanzas from the Commercial department explains that Helicópteros Sanitarios was founded more than 35 years ago, thanks to the visionary approach of its founder and current CEO, María José Cañete. Back in the 1980s, the Costa del Sol suffered from outdated road networks, making rapid medical assistance a significant challenge.

Cañete was just 23 years old when she launched this ambitious initiative. Starting with a helicopter as the initial tool, she set a precedent in Spain by offering an innovative service that combined advanced technology, highly skilled teams and an unwavering commitment to saving lives. Lanzas highlights that the company’s success lies in the blend of passion, dedication and surrounding itself with a team of highly qualified professionals.

Over time, the Helicópteros Sanitarios model has evolved to meet the needs of a growing and diverse population. Today, it operates a fleet of ambulances equipped as mobile Intensive Care Units (ICUs), specialist vehicles with the most advanced medical and electro-medical technology and the best personnel.

The key to its success lies in the speed and quality of its care. “With our annual membership, we guarantee a doctor will be available within minutes, 24 hours a day, with no waiting lists or age or illness restrictions,” says Lanzas.

Blas Díaz, head of the Alarm Centre, explains that Helicópteros Sanitarios covers a wide area from Torremolinos to Sotogrande, including the most remote urbanisations, thanks to a well-coordinated and well-equipped team. The ambulances, which are true mobile ICUs, “are fitted with the latest medical technology such as defibrillators, ventilators and monitors, and staffed by doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians and drivers”.

In addition, the service guarantees care in several languages, with English being a minimum requirement, which is particularly useful in an area with an international population. This is complemented by excellent emergency management at its Alarm Centre, which uses location systems and protocols designed to ensure every call is handled quickly and accurately.

How the service works

The process starts with a phone call. Members are just one step away from receiving immediate and professional medical care. The call triggers a medical team to follow a precise action protocol.

• Location: The control centre quickly identifies the patient’s location and dispatches the nearest ambulance, equipped with advanced geolocation systems to optimise response times.

• Situation assessment: An operator gathers key information about the patient’s condition while the medical team is on its way. “Emotional management is essential. Keeping the patient or caller calm helps us gather accurate information while assistance is en route,” explains Díaz.

• Personalised care: Upon arrival, the team provides an accurate diagnosis, administers specific medication if needed and makes swift decisions to stabilise the patient.

• Safe transport: If necessary, the patient is transported to hospital in an ICU ambulance.

A doctor at your door in minutes

The cornerstone of Helicópteros Sanitarios is its annual membership, which ensures that whenever medical assistance is needed, a team comprising a doctor, nurse and technician will arrive at the member’s home within minutes. As Lanzas from the Commercial department highlights: “Our priority is to address everything from minor issues like a headache to serious emergencies such as a heart attack. It all starts with a call to our call centre, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Helicópteros Sanitarios boasts a team of over 250 highly qualified professionals who have handled more than 1,196,435 emergencies and saved over 14,863,000 lives.

The company offers three membership options to suit different family situations: Individual (€298), Couple – not necessarily marital – provided both individuals share the same address (€495), and Family, covering parents and children up to 25 years old (€565). This membership provides access to a service that has become popular with both residents and international visitors.

The Helicópteros Sanitarios service stands out for its speed and quality in a context where waiting lists and hospital overcrowding are growing concerns. As Lanzas emphasises: “The membership removes barriers. You can call us for something as simple as gastroenteritis. Having a doctor at home in minutes is a luxury that provides peace of mind.”

Additional facilities: the Helicópteros Sanitarios private hospital

Although the core of its service is home medical care, Helicópteros Sanitarios also operates a private hospital in Puerto Banús. This medical centre offers over 35 specialities, including Cardiology, Dermatology and Endocrinology, as well as fully equipped operating theatres and premium rooms with gourmet catering tailored to each patient’s health needs.

It’s worth noting that hospital services are not included in the membership. However, members benefit from priority access and preferential rates.