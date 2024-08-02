'Giving up drinking has helped me to understand myself'

Alcoholics Anonymous Malaga Friday, 2 August 2024, 13:47 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Nick’s denial that he was an alcoholic, held him back for many years. An ultimatum got him to try Alcoholics Anonymous again. Now his relationships are better, and he understands himself more. Read his story here:

Nick's story

“I am 58 years old and retired; married with two grown up children. I don’t come from a family of big drinkers. There was alcohol around as I was growing up, but it was never an issue for other family members.

I am dyslexic, and when I was at school it wasn’t a recognised condition. I think this led, in part, to me feeling different. I had low self-esteem and very little confidence in myself. At 14 years old, when I first tried drinking, all that changed. The alcohol made me feel great about myself, and I no longer felt different.

My drinking was a problem for many years, and it got worse after the breakdown of my first marriage. It also led to me not being around for my kids, in the way that I wanted to be. Which I carry a lot of guilt over. I first tried Alcoholics Anonymous in my 30s, but I didn’t stick it out, I went a couple of times and then just carried on drinking.

As I got older, my alcohol use increased. The relationship I had with my children wasn’t good, and my second wife and I were arguing constantly. Eventually she said if I carried on drinking the way I was, the marriage was over.

This got me to AA a second time. I went along weekly to meetings, but I was still in denial that I was an alcoholic. I was just giving up the booze for my wife, not for me. As a result, I didn’t really get involved in the fellowship, work the 12 steps, or commit to the programme, in any way.

Deep down, I knew that I had a problem, but my denial held me back. Then I was at the airport, and I drank three quarters of a bottle of brandy. That was the moment I realised; I had no control over alcohol. This got me back to the meetings, with a renewed vigour.

I now go to 3-4 meetings a week. I have changed my routines, and the places I go. I stopped hanging around with the people I drank with. I have told close friends I am an alcoholic and that I have stopped drinking, so they don’t offer me drinks. I have found new hobbies and activities to occupy my time. I help others, I do some charity work. And one day at a time, life has got better.

To anyone who is struggling I would say, if you want a better life without alcohol, just try. Don’t believe all the rumours and misconceptions – AA is a spiritual programme that you just need to be open-minded to.

Never-say-never. I didn’t think I could do it; and my journey is just beginning. My life is so much better now. No hangovers. I am of service to others, in and outside of the fellowship. I have a better relationship with my daughters, my wife. I understand myself much more.”

There are meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous, with friendly people who will understand, held daily, throughout the Costa del Sol. Meetings are free to attend, and anyone who thinks they may have a problem with alcohol is welcome.

Call the English-speaking AA helpline for support: +34 600 379 110, or visit the website for help and information:

www.aacostadelsol.com