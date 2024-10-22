German Clinic Marbella: health innovation and personalised care

SUR Marbella Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 07:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

German Clinic Marbella has positioned itself as a pioneering healthcare centre on the Costa del Sol. Directed by the traumatologist Dr. Ignatios Chatziandreou and the paediatrician Rocío Estella, the clinic has a large medical team of 15 specialists.

German Clinic has recently moved to new facilities in Calle Jacinto Benavente, nº 10, a location which offers more space and improved services.

“Our specialists are chosen for their qualifications and their extensive experience,” explains Dr. Ignatios Chatziandreou. In addition to paediatrics and traumatology, German Clinic’s team is composed of specialists in the following fields: gynaecology, general surgery, dentistry, physiotherapy, psychology specialising in children and adolescents, dermatology, cardiology, gastroendology and endocrinology, among others.

Innovators in traumatology

As a traumatologist, Dr. Ignatios Chatziandreou is highly specialised in the production of custom-made medical prostheses. “My job at the German Clinic is to introduce this system in Spain. We are the only centre in Spain that currently makes custom-made prostheses using 3D printing,” he reveals.

‘My surgical experience includes more than two thousand primary knee and hip prostheses and more than 300 revisions of knee and hip prostheses, so I am, without a doubt, a specialist in endoprostheses of these two joints, performing prosthesis implantations with minimally invasive procedures,’ the doctor clarifies.

After a long and successful career in the realisation of 3D prostheses, the doctor has become an instructor for medical workshops and live operations. His work has earned him prestigious awards, such as the ATUSALUD Award 2019, the Pasteur Award for Medicine, Pharmacy and Biomedical Research 2021, and the 21st Century Medicine Award 2023 in the category of Prosthetic Surgery and Arthroplasty.

Personalised care

In its new location, Calle Jacinto Benavente nº10, German Clinic Marbella is not just a medical centre; it is a space where proximity, personalised care and the pursuit of medical excellence come together to offer a comprehensive health experience, making it the highest-rated medical centre in the town. “Here, each patient feels confident that they are in the best hands and in a family atmosphere and can look forward to a speedy recovery” says the doctor.

For more information:

Address: C/ Jacinto Benavente, 10, 29601 Marbella, Málaga

Telphone: +34 95 141 3103

Instagram: @german_clinic_marbella

Facebook: German Clinic Marbella

WhatsApp: 637 806 085

Web: german-clinic.com