Clínica Premium, once again the leading private clinic for robotic surgery in Southern Spain

The Malaga medical group has the largest caseload of patients treated with this technology in Andalucía.

SUR Marbella Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 12:24 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Clínica Premium is once again the private healthcare centre that performs the most robotic surgeries in the south of Spain.

This medical centre in Marbella uses the famous da Vinci Robot to treat prostate cancer patients. According to the statistics provided by the health technology company, Clínica Premium is the group that treats the most patients with this robotic surgical system in Andalucía.

This innovative surgical system allows complex procedures to be performed in a minimally invasive manner. Interventions performed using this robot offer many advantages over traditional procedures: they reduce hospitalisation, result in a faster recovery and reduce pain in the postoperative process. All while maintaining maximum effectiveness in treating cancer.

Ampliar The Da Vinci Robot allows complex procedures to be performed in a minimally invasive way. Clínica Premium

Despite the numerous benefits offered by this system, only a very small number of clinics in Spain have this robot at their disposal for prostate interventions. Meanwhile, in other countries, such as the United States, this machinery is used in four out of every five radical prostatectomies.

Specialist medical team

Clínica Premium boasts an experienced medical team that specialises in robotic surgery for the treatment of urological pathologies. In addition to having the latest technology, the Clínica Premium Marbella Robotic Surgery Unit has a renowned team of urologists formed by doctors Gonzalo Sanz, Juan Arocena, Emilio Julve, Javier García-Penit, Ramón Bonilla and Jorge Soler. These specialists have more than 15 years of experience working with the Da Vinci Robot, and all have the necessary accreditation to perform this type of intervention.

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men and is the second most common cause of cancer mortality in men after lung cancer. When this pathology is in its initial phase, a radical prostatectomy performed with robots such as the Da Vinci allows the tumour-causing cells to be completely eliminated.

The robot's high-definition endoscopic camera allows the surgeon to see the prostate gland from all angles, enabling it to perform a more thorough and precise job.

Ninety per cent of patients with this condition are over the age of 65, and the average age is 75. Some of the symptoms that may indicate the presence of prostate cancer are difficulty or pain when urinating, blood in the urine or semen and difficulty in achieving or maintaining an erection.

If you experience any of these symptoms, don’t hesitate to consult a urologist. Even though an annual check-up is recommended for men over 45 years of age, this pathology can appear at any stage of a man's adult life.

More information:

Address: C/ San Juan Bosco nº 8, 29602. Y C/ Jacinto Benavente nº 11, 29601. Marbella, Málaga.

Phone numbers: +34 952 865 856 / +34 673 63 32 20

E-mail: info@clinicapremium.com