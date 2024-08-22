Zorrocallao: Bringing the taste of summer to Rincón de la Victoria for the last three years

Located opposite the iconic Fay Victoria Beach hotel, Zorrocallao offers a relaxed and unique experience to lovers of good food and the sea

Zorrocallao is the ideal destination to escape the routine and soak in the beach vibe of Rincón de la Victoria.

SUR Málaga Thursday, 22 August 2024, 11:56

In the tourist hotspot of the Axarquía, on the Costa del Sol, where every corner seems to hide a culinary treasure, some stories stand out for their authenticity and taste. One such story is that of Zorrocallao Beach Club, a project that began three years ago with the aim of offering a relaxed and unique experience to lovers of good food and the sea. What started as a small culinary adventure by the BAUJES gastronomic group has since become a true landmark in Rincón de la Victoria, proving that passion and dedication can achieve great things, with a constant focus on high-quality cuisine.

Zorro Callao has a spacious terrace offering sea views, adjacent to its beach bar. Zorro Callao

Located opposite the iconic Fay Victoria Beach hotel, Zorrocallao has earned a special place in the hearts of its visitors. Its culinary offerings, centred around fresh produce from both land and sea, have captivated even the most discerning palates. From their famous alternative paellas, like the one with prawn tartare, octopus, and Mallorcan sobrasada, to their delightful starters, such as Russian salad with tuna belly or crispy chicharrones from Cádiz, every dish is an explosion of local flavours that takes diners on an unforgettable culinary journey.

One of their famous alternative paellas. Zorro Callao

But Zorrocallao is more than just a restaurant; it’s a summer lifestyle. With a spacious terrace offering sea views, adjacent to its beach bar, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a sunny afternoon while sipping on natural juices or refreshing cocktails. The venue also provides comfortable hammocks and loungers, inviting you to relax and unwind, making Zorrocallao the ideal destination to escape the routine and soak in the beach vibe of Rincón de la Victoria.

The perfect spot to enjoy a sunny afternoon while sipping on natural juices or refreshing cocktails. Zorro Callao

The venue also provides comfortable hammocks and loungers, inviting you to relax and unwind. Zorro Callao

In short, Zorrocallao Beach Club is much more than just a beach bar on the Malaga coast. It’s where gastronomy, leisure and good company come together to create unforgettable moments, summer after summer. Three years on from its opening, Zorrocallao remains a top choice for both locals and visitors looking to enjoy the summer in Rincón de la Victoria.

One of their famous cocktails. Zorro Callao

More information:

Address: Av. del Mediterráneo, 230, 29730, Rincón de la Victoria, Málaga.

Phone: 689 60 83 01.

Click here to make a reservation.