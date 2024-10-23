Turn your Christmas lunches and dinners into a unique experience at Higuerón Resort

Under the slogan 'Celebrate the unique', the Fuengirola hotel offers various menu options for corporate, friends or family gatherings across several exclusive spaces: the hotel lounges, the Arara restaurant, or The Japo and The Beach at The New Beach Club Higuerón

Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Now that we’ve passed the halfway point of October, it's time to start looking into making the best plans for Christmas. The first events to kick off this festive season full of social gatherings are the ever-popular work Christmas lunches and dinners. More and more, we’re seeing groups of friends and families organising an extra event prior to Christmas Eve to get the holiday season off to a joyful start, too. Higuerón Resort offers a range of options to ensure a truly unique and exclusive experience.

At Higuerón Resort, every detail is carefully considered to make your Christmas lunches and dinners a unique event.

Higuerón Resort gives diners access to its extraordinary facilities and the quality and diversity of its culinary offerings. This Christmas, five different spaces covering a wide range of atmospheres and styles are available, making it easy to match the right setting with the occasion. From the casual vibe of a friendly get-together to the scale and formality of a large corporate dinner, there is something for any Christmas lunch or dinner. The campaign has been organised around a slogan that aptly sums up the concept Higuerón Resort offers its guests: 'Celebrate the unique'.

Exclusive spaces

Higuerón Resort has created an interactive platform where you can explore the various spaces and menus directly. The hotel’s main facilities provide a selection of unique venues with the highest exclusivity level, from the spacious and lush Tapiès lounges, ideal for hosting large company lunches and dinners, to the discretion and sophistication of the Picasso or Dalí rooms for smaller groups.

Arara offers a colourful, exotic and relaxed atmosphere, perfect for more informal Christmas gatherings.

For a more relaxed and fun gathering, without losing the exclusivity and culinary excellence of a chef like Diego Gallegos, Higuerón Resort offers the vibrant Arara restaurant. Here, you can enjoy a fusion of Spanish, Peruvian, and Brazilian flavours, blending Latin roots with family recipes and dishes inspired by SOLLO, Gallegos' Michelin-starred restaurant. With its bright, colourful decor and cosmopolitan vibe, Arara provides a truly unique and original setting for your Christmas lunches and dinners.

Zoom The Japo provides an exclusive space with stunning sea views to enjoy its Asian cuisine.

Christmas lunches and dinners by the sea

Higuerón Resort also offers the perfect setting to enjoy these festive events right on the beach. At The New Beach Club Higuerón, opened last summer, you’ll find a range of spaces that make the most of its stunning location. From the breathtaking views and elegant Asian cuisine at The Japo to the chance to host your Christmas celebrations by the sea at The Beach, each venue offers a truly special experience.

Zoom The Beach lets you enjoy your Christmas lunches and dinners right by the sea.

In addition to these spaces and the quality of its gastronomic offerings, Higuerón Resort also provides diners with a range of services. They enhance their menus with added perks, such as a spa voucher for two people (for groups of more than 20 diners), a one-night hotel stay for two (for groups of more than 40 diners), and a courtesy transfer option for large groups of over 100 people.

Find more information about the various spaces and menus here.