Er Pichi de Cai: The flavours of Cadiz in El Palo, Malaga

Er Pichi de Cai brings a little piece of the Tacita de Plata (as Cadiz is sometimes called) to the city, according to the owners. The truth is that seeing how this restaurant, located in El Palo, is on a daily basis, they are right, as finding a space at certain hours is a complicated task. Iñaki Teijón arrived in Malaga from Madrid and in a short time his first steakhouse was triumphing in the area around the María Zambrano train station. It may seem obvious, but when the tables are one hundred percent occupied every day and the customers are queueing in the street, one has to ask oneself why. And the reason lies in the simplicity of its cuisine, the produce it uses, the excellent kitchen and, very importantly, the final price.

If we take a look at the menu of this restaurant in El Palo we will find practically the same dishes as in the rest of Er Pichi de Cai's restaurants. The Cadiz cuisine would not be the same without papas aliñás (boiled potatoes in a vinegar and oil dressing), atún en manteca (tuna conserve) or tortillitas de camarones (shrimp omelettes), dishes that will never be left off the menu here.

But if you really want to get the full flavour of Cadiz then you have to start by trying some chicharrones chiclaneros, a selection of salted meats and Iberian cured meats. Iñaki is strongly committed to these products and to a menu that deeply rooted in the gastronomic tradition of Cadiz, which is why many of these dishes arrive at the table in the classic paper wrappers.

The bluefin tuna season is another of the menu's attractions, and it is now that we will find a selection of dishes with tuna as the protagonist with a total of nine different cuts of tuna included. But the menu does not consist solely of tuna, all year round there is grilled octopus, cuttlefish, roe and grilled mackerel, when in season.

The range of wines, especially fortified wines, is quite adequate.

Er Pichi de Cai Address Avda. Pío Baroja, 21. Web: www.erpichidecai.com

Prices Tortillitas: 2,80€/unidad. Papas con choco: 6,50€. Costillar de atún: 22€

Evaluation Cuisine: 7 Restaurant: 6 Wine list: 6.5 Rating: 7/10

Atún en manteca

Few dishes are as authentic of Cadiz asatún en manteca. The tuna and lard tandem is a pure spectacle for the palate. A good loin of the fish, suitably crumbled and accompanied by excellent bread.

Choco con papas

Cuttlefish or cuttlefish stewed with potatoes is another of those seafood stews that are deeply rooted in the provinces of Cadiz and Huelva. At Er Pichi they prepare it in the traditional way with a light touch of aromatic herbs.

Assortment of tuna cuts

This assortment has the peculiarity of combining ventresca, sirloin, smoked tuna, flank and sometimes a little sarda. Sarda, although it has a similar flavour to tuna, is a different fish. Very good.

Costillar de atún

It is perhaps one of the lesser-known parts of tuna in restaurants but in this establishment, a grill works the miracle and the cut is not only juicy but also stands out for its strong salty flavour.