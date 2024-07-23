Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Paco Lorente
Picador in Mijas, tradition with a modern touch
Picador in Mijas, tradition with a modern touch

A wide range of great wines by the glass complements an attractive menu

Enrique Bellver

Mijas

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 15:42

Picador is a restaurant with an independent entrance from the street and a unique cuisine at the hotel La Zambra, formerly Byblos on the Mijas Golf development. This restaurant, open exclusively for dinner, is characterised by its traditional cuisine, mostly local, but with a very modern twist. At the helm of Picador, and the other dining areas of the hotel complex, is a veteran executive chef trained and developed professionally in the Basque Country, Íker González, and Juanjo Solano, a native of Costa Rica who also trained professionally in the north of the peninsula.

Picador's new menu is a very explicit redefinition of Andalusian cuisine, especially the most Malaga flavours and dishes, not exempt from a good dose of creativity as we will find in the Malaga salad which is dressed with an oil of cod confit with flakes, covered with a brandade foam and garnished with liquid pearls of olives and small slices of orange, or the mollete de pringá and mint where the classic Malaga bread is replaced by a softer, steamed bread bao.

Another of the traditional and creative dishes are the croquettes of fried squid with piparras (mild chilis) and the lobster in American sauce. The cuisine stands out for its respect for local produce above all.

In charge of the wine list is Mario Martínez, a renowned sommelier from Jaén who faces the difficult task of keeping a wine list with almost one hundred national, Malaga and international wines in perfect condition. At Picador you can taste by the glass great champagnes, wines such as Vega Sicilia, Le Clos Chablis or a 1955 Palo Cortado or the La Bota Nº 98 olorosa, among others. Few places on the Costa del Sol offer by the glass such a breadth and oenological quality.

Picador is one of the great revelations of this summer for its concept of modern Andalusian cuisine, its wine list, its professional service and its moderate prices.

Picador

Picador

  • Address Avda. Lousin Bobet, 9. Mijas

  • Telephone 619 674 079

  • Web www.lazambrahotel.com

  • Prices Tartar de solomillo: 30€ | Brioche calamares: 22€ | Offal stew: 20€

  • Evaluation Kitchen 8 |restaurant: 7.5

  • Wine menu 7.5

  • Rating 8 / 10

Lobster croquette

Croquettes are a must on Picador's menu, and this lobster croquette is particularly interesting for its delicate salty flavour. The creamy texture and the unctuous finish can be appreciated in every bite.

Stuffed pasta

New on the summer menu. A fresh pasta, with a good texture, filled with Garrucha prawns and accompanied by a broth of rock salmon with sour cream.

Mollete de pringá (shredded meat sandwich)

Based on local cuisine, the 'mollete' could hardly be missed out. This time in a different form and, to be honest, it is very successful. The pringá (cooked shredded meat) and mint sauce reinforce and accompany the softer texture of the pan bao.

Callos, morros y patas (offal stew)

Softness, extreme tenderness and a traditional flavour that has to be tasted if you are a lover of offal.

