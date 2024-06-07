Gourmet fairs and festivals you should try and visit in Malaga this weekend

One of last year's tapa on the route in Cártama.

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 7 June 2024, 09:48 | Updated 09:54h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Bars and restaurants in the Valle del Guadalhorce, specifically Cártama Pueblo, Estación de Cártama and El Sexmo, are holding a Ruta de la Tapa y del Cóctel until Sunday. Twenty-six venues will be offering tapas, and 11 will be offering cocktails, at 3.50 euros each for either.

Tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm, the Parque María Zambrano in Almáchar will be the venue for the Encuentro Gastronómico Intercultural. Showcasing dishes from many different countries including Brazil, Morocco and Britain. There will be live music to accompany the sampling of the food on offer.

Meanwhile Ronda is in full festival mode and among the Ronda Romántica events happening until Sunday is a market selling traditional dishes and products.