Gibraltar: Hall of Fame, a different kind of cuisine

Enrique Bellver Gibraltar Monday, 3 June 2024 | Updated 11/06/2024 09:37h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The food on offer in Gibraltar tends to be centred on classic British cooking, oriental cuisine and little else.

However, it is possible to find some restaurants that break this rule, one of them is located in what was once an old munitions warehouse at the foot of the wall. What makes this restaurant different is its menu, very focused on Cadiz dishes with some concessions to eclectic and Anglo-Saxon dishes. Russian salad, prawns al pil-pil, huevos (eggs) a la flamenca, calamares (squid) a la romana and a good assortment of meats.

Hall of Fame's cuisine worships Cadiz-style fried fish, and are a regular feature of the menu.

The service, friendly and professional, contrasts with the usual seriousness of other establishments. The wine list is too short and classic, although it is possible to find some more modern wines. Another of the curiosities of this establishment, apart from its small stage for live music, is the abundance of photos of FC Barcelona football club.