The route highlights one of the emblems of local cuisine. SUR
Finalists announced in search for best sardines on the Costa del Sol
Food and drink

The final of the seventh Ruta del Espeto takes place at the Baños del Carmen in Malaga this Tuesday 18 June

SUR

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 16:24

Opciones para compartir

The VII Ruta del Espeto, a competition to find the best sardines on the Costa del Sol organised by Málaga en la Mesa, has announced its five finalists. Their skills will be put to the test in the gran final this Tuesday 18 June in a grand final that will once again take place at the Balneario de los Baños del Carmen.

This year's Ruta was once again characterised by the high level of participation: more than 40 beach restaurants from along the Costa del Sol took part this year, surpassing numbers in previous years.

This year's finalists were Restaurante Las Acacias in Malaga, Chiringuito Tropy in Vélez-Málaga, Chiringuito Los Leones in Torremolinos, El Caleño and Restaurante La Ñora in Rincón de la Victoria. As every year, three of the restaurants have been chosen by the votes of the general public, while the panel of expert judges decided the two others.

In the final, the five selected 'amoragaores' (the name given to the specialists who grill the skewered sardines on open fires at the beach restaurants) have to prepare and serve their 'espetos' to a specialist panel who will make the final assessment.

The competition is sponsored by Sabor a Málaga and the Diputación, with the collaboration of the Costa del Sol Chiringuitos Association and Cruzcampo.

The aim of this SUR initiative is to highlight the value of the "espeto malagueño", one of the emblems of local cuisine. The winner of the judges' prize will receive an advertising campaign in Málaga en la Mesa valued at 3,000 euros. The winner of the public prize will receive 1,000 euros for the same purpose.

