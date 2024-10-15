Casa Curro Marbella: much more than just a seafood restaurant

Enrique Bellver Marbella Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 11:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Casa Curro is much more than a typical seafood restaurant; it is, so to speak, a contemporary seafood restaurant where the customer can find different options but with a common link, the quality of the product and the good work of Fernando Villasclaras at the stove.

The dining area is not entirely comfortable, rather too narrow if we focus only on the seafood restaurant as such, although in the neighbouring La Tienda restaurant you can enjoy the same dishes as in Casa Curro, as the menu and the spaces are perfectly compatible and are located together and partly communicated with each other. This might seem complicated at first but is perfectly delimited by the professionals who are in charge of making the whole thing work. Raúl Villabrille is responsible for controlling an extensive wine cellar with very interesting additions from the neighbouring restaurant La Tienda, while the dining room is the direct responsibility of José Jaime Aguilar, who has previously worked in seafood restaurants in Marbella and Torremolinos.

Casa Curro Address Pantaleón, 5. Marbella

Telephone 695 753 360

Web www.grupocasacurro.com

Closed Sundays and midday Monday

Prices Papas aliñás: 24 €; Carabinero y huevo: 28 €; Quisquillas, 100grs: 17 €

Valuation Cuisine: 8 ; Dining room: 7 ; Wine list: 7.5

Rating 8 / 10

Villasclaras is a cook of loose verse and although he is at the head of the kitchen, as chef and gastronomic advisor of this seafood restaurant, here we will not only find fish and seafood made in the traditional way, i.e. grilled, boiled or baked, but also with other updated and more creative preparations of these same products, At Marisquería Casa Curro, as well as having recovered the tradition and the desire to eat at the bar, our lunch or dinner based on seafood and fish can also become an experience if we let ourselves be carried away by what Fernando himself has prepared off the menu that day and advises us. In a word, Villasclaras' creative cuisine and his own methods of execution are applied in a tapas bar in the heart of Marbella's old town. Dishes such as cured tuna or scallops in tiger's milk coexist perfectly with a traditional pipirrana of zero-kilometre vegetables and tuna sashimi. And if you are looking for crayfish, shrimps, prawns or oysters in one bite, you will also find them in this seafood restaurant.

Papas aliñás (dressed potatoes)

Zoom

At first glance it may seem like one of the simplest dishes on the menu, but that would be a mistake. Fernando prepares seasoned in the traditional Cadiz style but with small cubes of red tuna accompanied by smoked eel. Great!

Vieras en leche de tigre (scallops in tiger nut milk)

Zoom

This vision of what a contemporary seafood restaurant should be has led this chef to prepare a delicate cold soup based on scallops with tiger nut milk to enhance and reinforce the flavour of the seafood even more.

Uromakis crunch

Zoom

A good and varied selection of sushi, sashimi and uromaki are prepared next to the seafood restaurant. Tuna and salmon roe are a perfect combination for a warm, crispy uromaki with a touch of mellowness.

Ventresca de atún en escabeche (marinated tuna fillets)

Zoom

Smoothness balanced with the forcefulness of a good cut of tuna previously marinated with carrot and orange then lightly grilled. The fig slices add sweetness.