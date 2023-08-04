Why does France get it right when it comes to wine exports? Other countries struggle for sales, but French winemakers breeze along, making it look easy. In the first quarter of this year, they set another record for global sales, not in volume but in value.

Many theorise that it is champagne that gives a boost to all France's wines. With a rich tradition that has left its mark on French viticulture and international scenes, champagne is enjoyed all over the world. Its constant demand, and often premium price, play a crucial role in driving the country's wine exports. Would France suffer if it did not make champagne? Yes, it is an essential factor in sustaining French wine export revenues, despite the volume decline.

"Come quickly, I am tasting the stars!", said French monk Dom Perignon upon discovering champagne at the abbey of Hautvillers in 1697. It's a sentiment that has remained across decades, with a bottle of fizz standing as an enduring symbol of celebration. But not all champagne is equal. There are over 2,000 houses, making it a little awesome when selecting which bottle to drink.

'Champagne is one of the elegant extras in life,' said Charles Dickens, and Laurent-Perrier fits the bill. Founded in 1812 (the same year Dickens was born), the house is iconic. And, interestingly, it also has a low-calorie champagne brand favoured by the fashion crowd including Kate Moss and co.