Opening a restaurant?

There are many stories about disastrous restaurant openings, and a quick check on how many of the places that opened on the coast more than a year ago are still in business is thought-provoking.

The classic eye-of-the-storm situation is when the foodie or self-styled gourmet is convinced that, having spent a small fortune on eating out over the years, he is qualified to set up what will of course be the best restaurant in the province.