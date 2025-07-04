Fermented or barrel-aged?

Compartir

Barrel ageing is the quiet transformation that occurs after a wine has completed fermentation. Transferred to oak barrels, or increasingly containers of other material (concrete is becoming popular, e.g. quevri) the wine rests and matures - sometimes for months, sometimes years - developing structure and complex aromas that define high-quality vintages. This process is common in both red and white wines and is key to refining their character.

Interestingly, many wines that ferment in barrel subsequently age there, creating a seamless harmony between fruit and oak. What’s rare is the reverse - wines fermented in barrel then being moved to steel tanks for ageing. In red wine production, fermentation usually occurs in large vats, due to the need to macerate with the skins. Barrel fermentation is more typical of white wines, where subtlety and nuance are prized.

Wines that ferment and age in barrel often taste less overtly oaky than those simply aged in oak. This is because the interaction with wood during fermentation integrates the flavours more subtly.

For wine lovers seeking complexity without overpowering woodiness - especially in whites - labels marked “fermented in barrel” are worth seeking out. Ask any winemaker and you will be assured that these wines offer a layered, balanced experience.

Understanding the difference between barrel fermentation and barrel ageing can elevate our appreciation and help us make more informed choices. In the rich, varied world of wine, such knowledge turns drinking into discovery.