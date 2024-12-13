Christmas treats

It is traditional in Spain at this time of year for shops and stores to offer their customers free drinks and Christmas sweets. These are usually laid out in the window or on the counter and we can help ourselves. Best option is to ignore the sweets, invariably turrón, almond-based nougat invented by the Arabs, either soft and smooth or hard and crunchy, and then take a small swig of the coñac or anis. So far so good, but the polvorones and mantecados are traditional shortbreads made with flour, sugar, lard, and almonds.

WINE OF THE WEEK Decorus 2022

The Arlanza denomination is not well-known on the Costa and is undeservedly ignored by local restaurants As happened in Priorato, a group of young winemakers have taken it upon themselves to put it on the map. This rosado, made by blending red and white, is delicious and worth the 16- euro price.

The name polvorón comes from 'polvo', meaning dust, as they crumble into powdery bites - not a favourite of northern Europeans, tending to clog up the mouth.

Mazapán is another treat. This sweet almond paste has long been a Christmas staple, and then come pestiños—fried dough coated with honey or sugar. These sweets, often handcrafted in artisan bakeries or religious communities, reflect Spain's cultural diversity and the enduring influence of Moorish, Jewish, and Christian culinary traditions. Whether enjoyed with a glass of cava or coffee, they bring warmth and tradition to the festive season.

The typical drinks are as rich and varied as its sweets. Cava is a staple of holiday celebrations. Produced mainly in Catalonia, it complements the sweetness of festive sweets like. Anís is a traditional choice during Christmas, especially in southern Spain. As can be appreciated, if we are counting calories we had better watch out, although if it's a contest between traditional Christmas pudding and turrón, the latter is the healthier option.