Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A.J.G.
Christmas treats
Food and drink opinion

Christmas treats

At this time of year it is traditional for shops and stores to offer their customers free drinks and Christmas sweets, writes Andrew J. Linn

Andrew J. Linn

Malaga

Friday, 13 December 2024, 15:25

It is traditional in Spain at this time of year for shops and stores to offer their customers free drinks and Christmas sweets. These are usually laid out in the window or on the counter and we can help ourselves. Best option is to ignore the sweets, invariably turrón, almond-based nougat invented by the Arabs, either soft and smooth or hard and crunchy, and then take a small swig of the coñac or anis. So far so good, but the polvorones and mantecados are traditional shortbreads made with flour, sugar, lard, and almonds.

WINE OF THE WEEK

  • Decorus 2022

  • The Arlanza denomination is not well-known on the Costa and is undeservedly ignored by local restaurants As happened in Priorato, a group of young winemakers have taken it upon themselves to put it on the map. This rosado, made by blending red and white, is delicious and worth the 16- euro price.

The name polvorón comes from 'polvo', meaning dust, as they crumble into powdery bites - not a favourite of northern Europeans, tending to clog up the mouth.

Mazapán is another treat. This sweet almond paste has long been a Christmas staple, and then come pestiños—fried dough coated with honey or sugar. These sweets, often handcrafted in artisan bakeries or religious communities, reflect Spain's cultural diversity and the enduring influence of Moorish, Jewish, and Christian culinary traditions. Whether enjoyed with a glass of cava or coffee, they bring warmth and tradition to the festive season.

The typical drinks are as rich and varied as its sweets. Cava is a staple of holiday celebrations. Produced mainly in Catalonia, it complements the sweetness of festive sweets like. Anís is a traditional choice during Christmas, especially in southern Spain. As can be appreciated, if we are counting calories we had better watch out, although if it's a contest between traditional Christmas pudding and turrón, the latter is the healthier option.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as blanket of snow covers Malaga province's highest mountain
  2. 2 Weekend of international Christmas festivities lined up in Benalmádena
  3. 3 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  4. 4 Mobile phone mast plan halted after Costa del Sol residents stage protest
  5. 5 Malaga road reopens almost a month after 'Dana' storm and flooding hit province
  6. 6 New home for 'iconic' marble nymph statue kept hidden away in Benalmádena for two decades
  7. 7 Mayor would 'reject' plans for recycling complex near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  8. 8 Motorcyclists gear up for tenth Santa toy run in Torremolinos this weekend
  9. 9 Asphalting work will ease access to farms and homes in rural Malaga province
  10. 10 Malaga guacamole pioneer plans to double production in 2025 with almost 2-million-euro investment

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Christmas treats