Delivering plenty of Christmas joy to Malaga children's home once again

Johanna at the home with her husband and son last week.

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 3 January 2025, 14:16

Over 3,600 euros was raised by a kind-hearted Mijas resident during an appeal to ensure that all the youngsters at the Ciudad de los Niños children's home in Malaga receive presents at Christmas.

As in the previous four years, Johanna Grey, along with the support of her husband and son, used the money to purchase each child a gift-box consisting of a 50-euro Primark voucher, toiletries and clothes.

The appeal was boosted by the Fuengirola branches of Tesco and Iceland, which donated advent calendars, selection boxes and sweets.