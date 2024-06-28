Costa del Sol's 'treasure cave' marks 50 years since it opened to visitors

José Rodriguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Friday, 28 June 2024, 14:48 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Local and provincial authorities gathered in Rincón de la Victoria, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del, on Sunday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Cueva del Tesoro being open to the public.

A light and sound show rounded off a programme of festivities in the cave that had included recent concerts by the Malaga Symphony Orchestra and singer Diana Navarro. Sunday's events included a tribute to the work of researcher Pedro Cantalejo and Manuel Laza Palacio, who were behind the opening 50 years ago.

In 2023 the cave beat all records and chalked up more than 94,000 visitors while this year nearly 48,000 thousand had entered the cave up to 18 June. The Cueva del Tesoro is one of the world's few known marine caves, being mostly formed by the sea.