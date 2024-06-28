Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The light and sound show to mark the anniversary. SUR
Costa del Sol&#039;s &#039;treasure cave&#039; marks 50 years since it opened to visitors
History

Costa del Sol's 'treasure cave' marks 50 years since it opened to visitors

The Cueva del Tesoro is one of the world's few known marine caves, being mostly formed by the sea

José Rodriguez Cámara

Rincón de la Victoria

Friday, 28 June 2024, 14:48

Opciones para compartir

Local and provincial authorities gathered in Rincón de la Victoria, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del, on Sunday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Cueva del Tesoro being open to the public.

A light and sound show rounded off a programme of festivities in the cave that had included recent concerts by the Malaga Symphony Orchestra and singer Diana Navarro. Sunday's events included a tribute to the work of researcher Pedro Cantalejo and Manuel Laza Palacio, who were behind the opening 50 years ago.

In 2023 the cave beat all records and chalked up more than 94,000 visitors while this year nearly 48,000 thousand had entered the cave up to 18 June. The Cueva del Tesoro is one of the world's few known marine caves, being mostly formed by the sea.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town creates almost 6,000 free parking spaces for peak summer holiday season
  2. 2 Virgen del Carmen procession in Fuengirola declared festival of tourist interest
  3. 3 Popular Costa del Sol holiday resort changes beach showers policy
  4. 4 The Swedish influence on Marbella's Puerto Banús
  5. 5 Another Malaga town goes up in the world and joins giant bench tourist route
  6. 6 The rise and fall of the 'Andalusian' Land Rover
  7. 7 Summer music and cultural cycle returns to Marbella Arena venue
  8. 8 Expansion plan for old Puerto Banús bullring gets green light
  9. 9 Claus, a refugee in Malaga city: 'I arrived in 2019 from Guatemala and now have two cake shops'
  10. 10 Bunners: 100% handcraft burgers made in Marbella

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad