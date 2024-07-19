Classic sports car cavalcade through Guadalhorce valley

Community spirit
Tony Bryant
Malaga
Friday, 19 July 2024, 17:52
The Costa’s Classic and Sports Car Club, which will mark its 16th anniversary in September, held its car show in the main square in Jimena de la Frontera last month, an event that attracted 75 classic cars.
The drivers of these vehicles, some of which were vintage models, then participated in a rally through the Guadalhorce valley and on to Coín, where they enjoyed a lunch reception.
A spokesperson for the club said, “Over 60 members and guests enjoyed this super day out, and already entries are coming in for the August run.”
