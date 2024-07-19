Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The cars were on show in the centre of Jimena de la Frontera. SUR
Classic sports car cavalcade through Guadalhorce valley
Classic sports car cavalcade through Guadalhorce valley

The Costa’s Classic and Sports Car Club held a car show in the main square in Jimena de la Frontera last month, followed by a rally that finished in Coín

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 19 July 2024, 17:52

The Costa’s Classic and Sports Car Club, which will mark its 16th anniversary in September, held its car show in the main square in Jimena de la Frontera last month, an event that attracted 75 classic cars.

The drivers of these vehicles, some of which were vintage models, then participated in a rally through the Guadalhorce valley and on to Coín, where they enjoyed a lunch reception.

A spokesperson for the club said, “Over 60 members and guests enjoyed this super day out, and already entries are coming in for the August run.”

