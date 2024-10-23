bdhome: interior design that enhances quality of life

This Marbella-based furniture and décor store uses creativity and experience to ensure its customers' comfort

SIE Marbella Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 08:55 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Located in the heart of Marbella, bdhome is more than just a furniture and décor store. It's a space where every corner tells a story of design and comfort. “Your home deserves the best and, at bdhome, we help you make it a reality,” their slogan says.

“Since opening our doors, our mission has been to offer our clients a carefully curated selection of pieces that combine style, functionality, sustainability and, above all, unparalleled comfort,” explains the team at bdhome.

Zoom

bdhome has become a go-to destination for those looking to bring life to their homes with furniture and accessories that reflect both elegance and personality, as well as products dedicated to rest and relaxation.

“Our store was born out of a passion for interior design and the belief that good furniture can transform a space and improve quality of life,” they say.

Zoom

Inspired by Marbella’s unique atmosphere, they have created a space where contemporary and artisanal styles meet, catering to the tastes of both local residents and international visitors.

A love for detail

Every product at bdhome is carefully selected for its quality, style and comfort, from handmade beds crafted from sustainable materials to lamps that blend modern design with vintage touches. “Our store reflects the latest décor trends while maintaining a focus on timelessness,” they stress.

Zoom

Among their standout products are the best mattresses for superior rest. “We specialise in offering beds and mattresses designed to improve daily wellbeing, providing the perfect support for a restful sleep,” they say.

In addition, they offer comfortable sofas and solid oak coffee tables, perfect for bringing warmth and character to any living room, and rugs that add a cosy, distinctive touch. “They’re a favourite among our most discerning clients”, they say.

Prestigious brands and sustainability

At bdhome, they work with internationally renowned brands known for their quality and environmental responsibility, ensuring each piece is not only visually appealing but also durable and sustainable.

Moreover, in their belief that the shopping experience should be as rewarding as the final product, they have a team of experts on hand to advise clients, helping them find the perfect pieces to suit their lifestyle and spaces.

They have a wealth of experience, having worked on unique projects, from decorating private villas to collaborating with interior designers on boutique hotels along the Costa del Sol. “Every project is a new challenge we approach with enthusiasm and creativity,” they say.

More information:

Address: Calle Antonio Herrero, nº3 C.P29602 Marbella (Málaga).

Phone: 952861122.

Web: https://bdhomemarbella.com/en