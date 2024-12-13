Union votes to delay Gibraltar Health Authority strike until the new year

SUR IN ENGLISH GIBRALTAR. Friday, 13 December 2024, 11:53

Unite union confirmed on Tuesday that members in dispute with Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) have voted in favour of pausing strike action until the new year to facilitate further talks.

A vote of 96% in favour of pausing action was delivered by members versus 4% in favour of recommencing strike action immediately.

Stuart Davies, National Officer for Unite Gibraltar stated: "Following the impactful strike action last week involving our members in the GHA, the membership has voted in favour of pausing the action to allow for further negotiations with a view to resolving the dispute.

"Unite calls upon the GHA and the Gibraltar government to take full advantage of this pause in strike action to work with the union to find a successful resolution that recognises the contribution made by our members working as domestics and labourers. It is however a limited window and an opportunity that all parties should seize to find a negotiated outcome."