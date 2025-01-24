Two arrested and long list of charges made after police smell cannabis on motorist in Gibraltar

SUR Gibraltar Friday, 24 January 2025, 16:01 | Updated 16:49h. Compartir

A local Gibraltar man and woman were arrested on suspicion of a long list of offences last weekend. A patrol on Queensway noticed a strong smell of drugs from the car in front. The driver handed over cannabis as he was stopped and was arrested, police said.

A road-side test then gave a positive reading, resulting in the man being further arrested on suspicion of driving when under the influence of drugs and also suspicion of cruelty to young persons, as he had children in the car.

A residence was searched and cocaine and cannabis seized, which were accessible to children, adding to the list of supposed offences. At the station, the man was also held for failing to provide a specimen, suspicion of smoking in a vehicle with children, an outstanding arrest warrant for not paying a fine and not having a valid vehicle test. The couple were released on bail.