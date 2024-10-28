Thousands protest in Spanish town demanding action amid Brexit uncertainty

Europa Press La Línea de la Concepción Monday, 28 October 2024, 15:42 | Updated 16:02h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Thousands gathered in La Línea de la Concepción, the closest Spanish town to the Gibraltar border, for a protest led by Mayor Juan Franco, alongside representatives from various political parties on Friday evening. The demonstrators called for urgent measures to support the town and a resolution to the agreement between the UK, the EU and Spain regarding the post-Brexit status of Gibraltar, highlighting that its effects will have an "immediate and direct impact" on the local community. Fears are that a lack of agreement would cause border control chaos as thousands of Spanish residents in La Línea cross into Gibraltar every day to work.

The march, organised by the local council, started at Plaza Fariñas in the town centre. Carrying a banner and chanting "La Línea matters, we are not invisible," demonstrators also shouted slogans such as "united people will never be defeated" as they made their way towards the Gibraltar border.

In the lead-up to the demonstration, the mayor had held meetings with local organisations, associations and community groups, as well as distributing leaflets near the border to inform the public about the march. The council described the event as "historic", aiming to demand "an immediate response to the serious problems affecting the town". Due to the large turnout, the route had to be changed to accommodate the number of participants as they progressed to the planned final destination.

The mayor stated that the lack of an agreement on Gibraltar after Brexit "threatens the economic stability of thousands of families and businesses". He added, "It seems that an agreement is getting closer, but it still hasn't been reached." Juan Franco emphasised that La Línea is a "direct reflection of what happens in Gibraltar", explaining that the "unique circumstances" of the municipality should be taken into account in any agreement.

On 9 October, the Spanish minister of foreign affairs José Manuel Albares held a meeting with mayors from the Campo de Gibraltar, representatives from the Junta de Andalucía, the Cádiz provincial authority and the Mancomunidad. The meeting aimed to update attendees on the current status of negotiations concerning the Rock of Gibraltar, where no agreement has been reached.

"In the last eight years, although it feels like Brexit was only yesterday, no special measures have been taken for the local area," stated the mayor of La Línea. He expressed his frustration at having spent years calling for investments in infrastructure, education, employment schemes and targeted tax measures.