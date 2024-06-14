This is the moment a drowning vulture was rescued by police officers in Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 14 June 2024, 10:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

Royal Gibraltar Police marine section rescued a drowning vulture on Tuesday this week. The bird was in trouble "half a mile out to sea from" Sandy Bay on the Rock.

The bird has now been handed to the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society to be cared for.

A statement from the force said, "This is one of the many smaller jobs that Gibraltar police officers carry out daily."