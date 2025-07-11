Rock’s assistant police commissioner retires after 28 years service
Cathal Yeats retired on 5 July after joining the Royal Gibraltar Police in January 1997
Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats retired on 5 July after nearly 29 years with the Royal Gibraltar Police, joining in January 1997.
He began in frontline response teams before becoming the first RGP officer qualified in computer forensics while in the Fraud Squad. He held various roles including detective, Special Branch officer and CID member. As Chief Inspector, he led IT system upgrades, and as Superintendent commanded multiple divisions while conducting major operational reviews.
Promoted to Assistant Commissioner in 2020, Yeats earned numerous qualifications including an FBI National Academy graduation and received the Overseas Territories Policing Medal in 2023.
