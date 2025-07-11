Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cathal Yeats (2l) and Commissioner Owain Richards (3r). SUR
Gibraltar

Rock’s assistant police commissioner retires after 28 years service

Cathal Yeats retired on 5 July after joining the Royal Gibraltar Police in January 1997

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 11 July 2025, 12:20

Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats retired on 5 July after nearly 29 years with the Royal Gibraltar Police, joining in January 1997.

He began in frontline response teams before becoming the first RGP officer qualified in computer forensics while in the Fraud Squad. He held various roles including detective, Special Branch officer and CID member. As Chief Inspector, he led IT system upgrades, and as Superintendent commanded multiple divisions while conducting major operational reviews.

Promoted to Assistant Commissioner in 2020, Yeats earned numerous qualifications including an FBI National Academy graduation and received the Overseas Territories Policing Medal in 2023.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol music festival reveals full lineup ahead of 10th anniversary event
  2. 2 Restoration of Costa del Sol monument that dates back to Spanish reconquest under way
  3. 3 Steering group set up to decide future of Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Bunzl inaugurates 6,000-square-metre logistics centre in Malaga
  5. 5 Eleven more Local Police officers recruited for eastern Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 British ambassador to Spain expresses gratitude to support groups on Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Torremolinos completes first phase of improvement work in Olivar Manantiales natural space
  8. 8 Summer heat is increasingly affected by climate change
  9. 9 La Cala Lions Club to host final fundraiser of summer, but already has events lined from September
  10. 10 Not all insurance is created equal: what expats in Spain need to know

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Rock’s assistant police commissioner retires after 28 years service

Rock’s assistant police commissioner retires after 28 years service